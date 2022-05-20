Sentencings
Blake Thomas Alvesteffer, 5656 S. Eden Lake Road, Custer, was sentenced to 93 days of jail with credit for two days, 12 months of probation and pay $375 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance.
Zachary David Skoog, 6682 W. Basswood, Ludington, was sentenced to 365 days in jail with credit for two days, 12 months probation and pay $500 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to child abuse fourth degree. A count of operating under the influence of liquor with child endangerment was dismissed.
Julio Rodrigo Velasquez, 1052 Temple St. Apt. 2, Grand Rapids, was sentenced to pay $175 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license expired.
Anthony David Gutierrez, 1718 Agnes Ave., Dorr, was sentenced to pay $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person with a suspended/revoked license to drive. A count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) was dismissed.
Erick Donovan Hannahs, 1940 Sarasota Court, Muskegon, was sentenced to pay $225 for pleading guilty to transporting/possession an uncased bow/firearm in a vehicle without a license.
Arraignment
Dustin Joseph Shereda, 6854 W. Beech St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an incident on May 2 investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 6.
Nicholas Lee Samuels, 1047 N. Dunbar Road, Fountain, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny in a building following an incident on Oct. 28, 2021, investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for June 1.
Patrick Michael Miller, 301 E. Court St. Apt. 116, Ludington, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing officer following an incident on May 10 investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $15,000 cash or surety bond was set. A a probable cause conference was scheduled for May 25.
Clean James Martinez, 724 E. Loomis, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an incident on May 14 investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing is scheduled for June 6.
Mark Alan Distefano, 2903 Stronach Road Apt. 7, Manistee, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following an incident on May 17 investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 10 percent bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 27.
James Robert Wicks, 595 Taylor Road, Branch, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following an incident March 23 investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 23.
Clifford Robert Lawson Jr., 1985 N. Tuttle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of a commercial vehicle without or expired registration plate following a May 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Tyler Richard Towns, 4890 W. Kinney Road, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following a May 5 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Brittany Leigh Hernandez, 509 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license expired following a May 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for June 13.
Dismissals
Shane Lee Bowman, 3685 W. Johnson Road, Ludington, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy dismissed.
Trevor Lee Lessard, 131 N. Main St., Custer, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.