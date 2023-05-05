Sentencings
Rene Annette James, 62, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for time served in jail, attend the next session of Victims Impact Panel, to pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Calvin Joseph Kortge, no age given, was sentenced to pay $160 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a dog to run loose/stray dog.
Robert Allen Orcutt, 40, was sentenced to two days in jail with credit for time served and pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Antonio Mauricio Ramirez, 25, was sentenced to 93 days in jail with credit for time served, attend the next session of the Victims Impact Panel and pay $690 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Roger Duane Sanders, 84, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper license.
Arraignments
Brenna Leigh Bowman, 40, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of cocaine/narcotic less than 25 grams following a Jan. 19 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 10.
Laura Elizabeth Hall, 53, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance following a Feb. 26 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Kim Gregory Vangills, 68, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny by conversion $20,000 or more and a felony count of larceny of $20,000 or more following a Feb. 14, 2020, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Susan Jean Vangills, 65, was arraigned on a felony count of larceny by conversion $20,000 or more and a felony count of larceny of $20,000 or more following a Feb. 14, 2020, incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 31.
Jason Joel Farmer, 34, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of disorderly drunk person following a Feb. 21 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $100 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Tyler David Wicklund, 40, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an April 1 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000 10% deposit bond was set. Wicklund was referred for a competency evaluation on May 3.
Robert Michael Gauthier, 29, was arraigned on two felony counts of assault/resisting/obstructing an officer and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 11, 2022, incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office.
Lance Craig Eichler, 48, was arraigned on a felony count of aggravated stalking, a felony count of using a computer to commit a crime and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following an April 14 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $10,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 3.
Travis Michael Gale, 30, was arraigned on two felony counts of breaking and entering a building with intent, a felony count of larceny in a building and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction. A $50,000 cash or surety was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Stephanie Lydia Ann Tweedale, 29, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second of subsequent offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant second conviction following a May 2 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $350 10% deposit was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for May 17.
Joshua Aaron Shaw, 22, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following an April 13 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 8.
Craig Dean Tyler, 39, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an April 18 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for May 22.
Dismissals
Clinton John Taylor, 33, had a count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate dismissed.
Arthur James Spinner, 51, had a count of aggravated assault dismissed.