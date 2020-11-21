Sentencings
Rolando Castillo, 49, 1825 N. 56th Ave., Mears, was sentenced to 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion and must pay $730.35 in fines and costs including $135.35 in restitution after pleading guilty to retail fraud third degree.
Beverly Turin Downing, 38, 11418 Ocean Road, Frisco, Texas, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and must pay $895 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. In a separate case, where Downing’s address was listed as 405 Rancho Arroya Parkway, Fremont, California, a count of refusing a preliminary breath test was dismissed with prejudice.
Priscilla Marie Gutierrez, 29, 3578 W. Harrison, Hart, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must have an anger management evaluation and follow recommendations and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Michael Arther Sagers, 65, 5105 Millerton Road, Fountain, was sentenced to 90 days of jail in the next year at the court’s discretion, must have anger management and follow recommendations and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Luke James Zeilenga, 23, 4016 Ronalds Road, Dorr, was sentenced to $265 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to hunting waterfowl with an unplugged gun.
Jeremiah Gene Borden, 40, 68699 38th Ave., Covert, was sentenced to $335 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Arraignments
Christopher Alan Lester, 34, no address listed, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of assault with intent to do great bodily harm less than murder, a felony count of felony firearms and a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following a Nov. 16 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Nicholas Lee Lester, 33, 109 E. Broadway Ave., Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of carrying a concealed weapon, a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstasy and a felony count of felony firearms following a Nov. 17 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Jason Lee Carr, 36, 504 E. Dowland, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a controlled substance (narcotic/cocaine) less than 25 grams and a felony count of possession of a controlled substance analogues following a July 24 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $7,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 25.
Mykel Dalton Horsley, 30, 1525 S. Poplar Road, Custer, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a Nov. 9 arrest by the Ludington Police Department. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Elsie Jonelle Gerbers-Boyd, 44, 2633 W. Chauvez Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of operating under the influence of liquor/per se third offense and a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied following a Nov. 18 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $5,000, 10 percent bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Jenna Dianne Myers, 26, 1245 N. LaSalle Road, Scottville, was arraigned on a felony count of a prisoner possessing contraband and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following a July 29 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Autumn Marie Ross, 32, 305 E. Broadway Apt. B, Scottville, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of operating while intoxicated or under a controlled substance and a misdemeanor count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) following a Nov. 7 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Dec. 7.
Amanda Rae McMann, 37, 2494 W. Whitetail Drive, Rothbury, was arraigned on a felony count of retail fraud first degree after an April 21 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Dec. 2.
Jason Michael Perrone, 37, 580 W. Marrison Road, Pentwater, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence after a Nov. 14 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash/surety bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Nov. 30.
Dismissals
Samuel Allan Walker, 32, 7404 N. U.S. 31, Free Soil, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed without prejudice as Walker showed proof of insurance and current valid insurance.