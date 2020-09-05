Sentencings
Zachary Alan Shurlow, 27, 618 1/2 E. Melendy St., Ludington, was sentenced to pay $275 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while unlicensed/never applied. In a separate case, Shurlow was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs for driving while license not valid/improper.
Terryn Dewayne Borgh III, 23, 157 S. Wildwood Apt. 15, Ludington, was sentenced to pay $225 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license not valid/improper.
Sara Rose Aguilar, 31, 3846 Maple Drive, Wellston, was sentenced to pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied. In a separate case, Aguilar had a count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied dismissed with prejudice.
Jason Michael Ogan, 45, 107 E. Water, Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 90 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $285 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling. A count of domestic violence third offense and a count of malicious destruction of property were dismissed with prejudice.
Luis Miguel Flores-Rodriguez, 40, 304 E. State St., Scottville, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Genevieve Margaret-Mary Davis, 51, 210 E. Filer St. Apt. 1, Ludington, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by a controlled substance.
Genesis Marie Wrege, 31, 2138 S. Scottville Road, Scottville, was sentenced to a day in jail with a credit for a day, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Timothy Munoz Ratliff, 27, 1619 W. First St., Scottville, was sentenced to a day of jail with credit for a day, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. Ratfliff, in a separate case, pleaded guilty to a civil infraction of careless driving.
Cody Alan Soberalski, 21, 48 Anderson St., Sparta, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year, must attend the Victims Impact Panel and pay $895 in fines and costs for pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor. A count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more was dismissed with prejudice.
Melinda Irene Harthun, 27, 975 Ivy Brooke Drive, Douglasville, Georgia, was sentenced to a one year of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and must pay $2,535 in fines and costs including $2,250 in restitution for pleading guilty to failure to maintain insurance. Once the fines, costs and restitution are paid, the discretionary jail term ends.
Audra Marie Jacobs, 48, 906 E. Ludington Ave., Ludington, was sentenced to two days of jail with credit for two days, 93 days of jail at the court’s discretion in the next year and pay $285 in fines and costs for retail fraud third degree.
Arraignments
Gary L. Brown, 35, 8450 Pine Falls Drive, Houston, was arraigned on three felony counts of carrying a concealed weapon following a Sept. 2 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $25,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Dylan Michael Buck, 17, 3975 N. Lakeshore Drive, Ludington, was arraigned on a felony count of unlawful driving away a motor vehicle following a Sept. 3 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Brandon Michael Wright, 35, 206 N. Harrison St. Apt. 4, Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following an Aug. 13 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Carl Lee Herring, 30, 5157 W. 52nd St., Baldwin, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy following a July 4 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $5,000, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Britten Lee Towers, 19, 707 N. Lavinia St., Ludington, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of failure to maintain insurance on a vehicle and a misdemeanor count of operating with a blood alcohol content of 0.17 or more following a Sept. 1 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 21.
Jordan Thomas Wieand, 30, 3846 Maple Drive, Wellston, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of a methamphetamine/ecstacy following a Sept. 2 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000, personal recognizance bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 16.
Bobby Gene Shirey, 37, 615 W. Townline Road, Free Soil, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 31 arrest by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A $2,500, 10 percent deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 28.
Donald Eugene Penland, 34, 1218 N. Wisner Ave., White Cloud, was arraigned on a felony count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy, a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied second offense, a misdemeanor count of operating with a forged/altered license and a misdemeanor count of unlawful use of a license plate following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
John Joel Semelbauer, 40, 937 E. Forest Ave., Muskegon, was arraigned on a felony count of domestic violence third offense and child abuse third degree following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $7,500 10 percent deposit bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Anthony Jordan Genta, 35, 1525 W. Dewey Road, Ludington, was arraigned on two misdemeanor counts of domestic violence and a misdemeanor count of malicious destruction of property following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $2,500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9. In a separate case, Genta was arraigned on a felony count of possession of ecstacy/methamphetaimine following an Aug. 28 arrest by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $10,000 cash/surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 9.
Acquittals/Dismissals
Jeffery Allen Keller, 31, 6586 W. Dewey Road, Ludington, had a count of failure to maintain insurance and a count of operating an unregistered vehicle dismissed without prejudice after pleading guilty to a civil infraction of no proof of insurance.
Jadisen Robert Robinson, 17, 404 E. Sixth St., Ludington, was acquitted of larceny of $200 or more but less than $1,000 by Judge Peter Wadel.
David Lee Mclain-Williams, 23, 405 S. Elm St., Scottville, had a count of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice after pleading guilty to a civil infraction for no proof of insurance.
Johnny Raphael Roman, 29, 136 Menes St., Walkerville, had a count of failure to maintain insurance dismissed without prejudice after pleading guilty to a civil infraction for no proof of insurance.
Aaron Joseph Parmalee, 22, 1564 E. U.S. 10, Custer, had a count of operating a motor vehicle without security dismissed without prejudice.