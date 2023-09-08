Sentencing
Caitlin Jonelle Hanson, 33, was sentenced to pay $300 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to allowing a person to drive in violation of the vehicle code.
Troy Allen Myers, 56, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 90 days in jail and pay $480 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to disorderly person jostling.
Anthony John Pianto, 26, was sentenced for credit for time served, a suspended term of 93 days in jail, must attend outpatient treatment program and pay $740 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to operating while impaired by liquor.
Bruce Robert Sabby, 48, was sentenced to pay $250 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense.
Timothy John Mcdonald, 63, was sentenced to credit for time served in jail, a suspended term of 365 days in jail and pay $490 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to possession of a Schedule 5 drug, LSD, etc.
William Lee Lathrop, 57, was sentenced to pay $220 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to violating gear restrictions for fishing.
Naomi Anne Nowakowski, 29, was sentenced to pay $220 in fines and costs after pleading guilty to violating gear restrictions for fishing.
Arraignments
Wesley Ashton Ayers, 31, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of retail fraud third degree following a Feb. 19 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $250 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Raymond Anthony Gonzalez, 53, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following a July 7 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Travis Michael Gale, 30, was arraigned on a felony count of delivery of a controlled substance causing death, a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of methamphetamine, a felony count of delivery/manufacturing of a narcotic/cocaine less than 25 grams and a felony count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction following an April 22 incident investigated by the Mason County Sheriff’s Office. A $100,000 cash or surety bond was set. A probable cause hearing was scheduled for Sept. 20.
Terry Deetta Patten, 62, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of assault and battery following an Aug. 21 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $500 personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Charles Clarence Wheaton, 45, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of domestic violence following an Aug. 30 incident investigated by the Scottville Police Department. A $500 10% deposit bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
James Michael Ruble, 29, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of improper plates, fail to transfer, unregistered, no trailer plate following an Aug. 20 incident investigated by the Michigan State Police Hart Post. A personal recognizance bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Stephanie Celine Zamudio, 46, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of driving while license suspended/revoked/denied first offense following an Aug. 5 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 11.
Edward John Thompson, 69, was arraigned on a misdemeanor count of fail to display a valid license on person following a June 30 incident investigated by the Ludington Police Department. A $125 cash bond was set. A pre-trial hearing was scheduled for Sept. 18.
Dismissals
Robert Wayne Johnson, 54, had a count of possession of methamphetamine/ecstacy and a count of habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Donnie Ray Totten III, 28, had a count of carrying a concealed weapon and habitual offender supplemental warrant fourth conviction dismissed.
Adam Cory Thaler, 43, had a count of fail to maintain security (no insurance) dismissed.
Abby Lynn Handshoe, 31, had five counts of truancy dismissed.
Joseph Ray Handshoe, 31, had five counts of truancy dismissed.
Brittney Ann Marie Tomczyk, 35, had a count of truancy dismissed.