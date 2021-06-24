Drunken driving
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 41-year-old Ludington man for operating a motor vehicle while intoxicated, second offense, at 10:51 p.m. Wednesday following a traffic stop in the 800 block of North James Street. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to three car-deer crashes Wednesday:
• at 8:36 p.m. on U.S. 31 south of the Chauvez Road overpass in Pere Marquette Township;
• at 8:45 p.m. at Custer Road north of Beyer Road in Sherman Township;
• and at 9:43 p.m. on Jebavy Drive north of Breckenridge Drive in Hamlin Township.