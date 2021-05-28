Theft
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a report of theft of gasoline from vehicles reported at 3:56 p.m. Thursday in the 100 block of South Jebavy Drive in Pere Marquette Township. The complainant reported that $80 in fuel was stolen from company trucks.
Vehicle crash
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash without injury at 3:38 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 10 west of Meyers Road.
Car-deer
The Mason County Sheriff’s Office responded two three car-deer crashes without injury Thursday:
• At 6:20 a.m. on the U.S. 31 freeway north of Oceana Drive in Summit Township;
• At 7:45 a.m. on Chauvez Road east of Pere Marquette Highway in Pere Marquette Township;
• At 8:29 a.m. on Sugar Grove Road west of Stephens Road in Sherman Township.