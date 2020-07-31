OWI
The Michigan State Police Hart Post arrested a 28-year-old Hesperia woman was arrested on a charge of operating a motor vehicle while impaired at 12:48 p.m. Thursday after a traffic stop on South 196th Avenue near McKinley Road in Greenwood Township. She was lodged in the Oceana County Jail.
MDOP, vehicle theft
The Ludington Police Department arrested a 20-year-old man with no address listed on charges of unlawfully driving away a motor vehicle, malicious destruction of property, and not having an operator’s license Thursday afternoon in the 600 block of Sixth Street on three charges. He was lodged in the Mason County Jail. Police said the rearview mirror and windshield of the allegedly stolen vehicle were both damaged.
Driving violations
The Ludington Police Department cited a 63-year-old Ludington woman and a 16-year-old Ludington male, who reportedly live in the same household, at 7:14 p.m Thursday following a traffic stop at the intersection of Melendy and Madison streets. The woman was ticketed for allowing an unlicensed driver to drive, while the male was ticketed for operating a motor vehicle without a valid operator’s license.
Citation on breakwall
The Ludington Police Department issued a citation to 64-year-old Ludington man trespassing on the Ludington north breakwall at 7:43 p.m. Thursday when the breakwall was closed due to high water levels, according to police.