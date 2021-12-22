Plans for an apartment complex on the north shore of Pere Marquette Lake hit a stumbling block Monday night.
The Ludington City Council rejected a brownfield plan that would have given developers a 12-year tax incentive in exchange for an environmental clean-up of the site, located at 106 Laura St. Developers plan four three-story apartment buildings for the grassy field south of the Brill Company.
The council’s unanimous “no” vote wasn’t a rejection of the project itself, but rather the brownfield plan that would have funded the clean-up. Councilors instructed City Manager Mitch Foster to work with the county on a revised plan.
The plan calls for Mason County and Ludington to reimburse the developer for some of the clean-up work by refunding a portion of the site’s property taxes. But in an attempt to work around one of the county’s own policies, officials crafted a plan that may not be legal.
Until the city, county and developer can arrive at a satisfactory and legal plan, 94 units of workforce housing are stuck at the starting line. It is only the latest hurdle for the property, which has had housing projects planned for it since 2007.
This time, development is stalled over how improvements to some of the site’s infrastructure will be paid for.
That’s in dispute because Mason County has several of its own local policies on brownfield plans. One of those is that property taxes reimbursed to developers can’t be used to pay for anything that would be needed on land that has never been developed, or a “greenfield.”
Ludington requested that the developer at 106 Laura St. make improvements to the storm sewer, water mains and public rights-of-way. But in Mason County, those infrastructure upgrades are not eligible brownfield expenses, because they would be needed on a greenfield.
Despite the fact that infrastructure funding on a brownfield site is allowable under state law, the county prohibits it to keep greenfield and brownfield sites competitive with each other, according to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
“We feel that the developer would have to pay for those costs if it was a greenfield or a brownfield site,” Knizacky said.
To work around that, the rejected brownfield plan has Ludington itself reimbursing an extra portion of the site’s property taxes to pay for the infrastructure. But a brownfield consultant’s analysis suggested that idea may be against the law.
The consultant, Mac McClelland, said that while it isn’t explicitly prohibited for a taxing entity to increase its share of tax capture, the state brownfield law “appears to favor proportionality” across jurisdictions. A legal review was suggested.
During Monday’s city council meeting, Foster said the situation was “frustrating, in a sense of the word.” He said that the county’s house rules on brownfield plans are arbitrary and deter development.
“We hamstring developers too much,” he said. He added that the hang-up was “eerily similar” to when another of the county’s brownfield policies disrupted the plan for Lofts on Rowe.
He said there are a few options for 106 Laura St. now. The developer could seek flexibility from the county; the city’s infrastructure funding could be removed from the plan; or the developers could pull out entirely with that funding off the table.
Councilors directed Foster to work with the county to ease the local policies, but it isn’t clear what those talks will look like. Foster indicated that he would prefer some flexibility from the county on a case-by-case basis.
Knizacky said that developers are informed of the five local policies at their initial meetings with the county. The policies were developed piecemeal as brownfield projects stirred concerns about fairness.
For example, one local rule prohibits a legal process where property taxes from a completed brownfield site can be directed into other brownfield projects. Because the brownfield authority is county-wide, officials in years past were wary of Ludington’s higher tax rates disproportionately benefitting towns with lower tax rates.
Foster said the development is still targeting a start date in April, and that there is still time for the plan to be sorted out.