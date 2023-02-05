After finding out that their good friend had been diagnosed with cancer, Sophia and Nadia Grierson wanted to do something to help. The girls had heard of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, a nonprofit that helps families with children who have been diagnosed with cancer and they had an idea.
“My mom and I were on the way to the grocery store and brainstorming ideas to help our friend and so making fudge just came to mind,” Nadia Grierson said. “We decided to go out on a limb and buy some ingredients and the rest is history.”
Not very familiar with making fudge, the girls gathered the ingredients and with the help of their mom and a few friends they started trying out recipes until they had one that worked.
“We chose fudge because it is something different than what you normally see at most fundraisers,” Nadia said. “It is a delicate process to make, but something we can make in large batches.”
The first fundraiser they held was in the winter of 2021 and was very well accepted which made the girls realize that this was something they could do to really help make a difference in the lives of these families. With the help of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, the group picked a name, The Fudgie Friends and started gathering more friends to make more fudge. Currently, the group has made over 700 pounds of fudge and raised over $14,000.
“We started out by having a Christmas fudge delivery service in December of 2021,” Nadia said. “Then we sold fudge at a competitive cheer competition, basketball game and hockey game that winter. We participated in the Will Strong lemonade stand at a varsity boys soccer game to debut our rock candy. Then we were going to sell fudge at a varsity football game, but it got canceled, so we ended up selling it at a drive through fudge event at our school’s parking lot. We did another Christmas fundraiser most recently and offered ‘fudge a friend’ delivery service, which is an anonymous fudge delivering service to deliver fudge to a friend for holiday cheer. This also included delivering to schools, businesses, and we had regular fudge orders for customers to pick up.”
Fudgie Friend Katie Karboske said that without the help of the Childhood Cancer Campaign, they wouldn’t have been able to do the seven fundraisers they’ve done so far.
“The Childhood Cancer Campaign has been so helpful and supportive,” she said. “They have supplied the ingredients, the packaging materials, and really anything we need to make this happen.”
On Feb. 17, the Fudgie Friends have their next fundraiser which will be held during the Ludington High School boys basketball game. Sales will start at 4 p.m. during the freshman game and will last until the end of the varsity game. All proceeds made will go directly to the Childhood Cancer Campaign. The group will be selling their new meringues and oriole crunch puppy chow, along with different flavors of fudge and rock candy.
“We have helped several local families who have a child fighting cancer and they have been very appreciative of our efforts,” Sophia said. “There are currently eight local families receiving services from the CCC and 100 percent of our proceeds go towards helping them. We couldn’t have done this without the CCC, especially growing the project to the magnitude it is now.”
The Fudgie Friends stated that the entire Ludington community and surrounding areas have been very supportive of their efforts and they said that the amount of attention and donations they have been able to receive hasn’t gone unnoticed.
“The whole community has helped us do this project,” Sophia said. “Every single fudge order provides support for this fundraiser and for all of the local children and families fighting cancer. We have had so many volunteers ask to be a part of this project. Originally we had four Fudgie Friends and now we have over 20. This also wouldn’t have been possible without the help from our mother, Kathy, who has offered help and resources to accomplish this project.
“We also want to thank the Ludington Area School District for their support; Mr. Forsberg, Mr. Hart, and Mr. Mesyar and Mr. Pscodna have graciously let us hold fundraisers at the school and we couldn’t have done that without them. We would also like to thank Tom and Patricia Ezdebski (CCC) for their endless support and really none of this would have been possible without them. They are role models of service and compassion for the community. WMOM and Scoop Hansen from the Oriole Sports Network have also broadcasted our events to provide awareness for the cause and we are so grateful. This community is so giving, and it really means the world to us.”
Knowing first hand how difficult and financially straining it can be on a family, Fudgie Friends member Genevieve Lux stated that with the support from the CCC and the efforts of multiple fundraising groups, families are not only helped financially, but they are given a community of cheerleaders in times when they need it the most.
“I just would like to thank our supporters for their contribution to the Fudgie Friends fundraiser for the Childhood Cancer Campaign,” she said. “Personally, the campaign means so much to me, being a childhood cancer survivor. This fundraiser greatly helps families with the numerous costs it takes to beat this horrible disease. With the support of our community, it means that no family has to fight this battle alone.”