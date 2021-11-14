Full Cord Bluegrass went full throttle to bring live music performances back to the Ludington Area Center for the Arts Friday night.
The west Michigan based-group featured Eric Langejans on guitar, Todd Kirchner on bass, Grant Flick on fiddle and five-string tenor guitar for a couple songs, Brian Oberlin on mandolin and Lloyd Douglas on banjo for his final show with the band. Kate Kirchner also joined on at times on vocals.
Oberlin, quipped Douglas has a real job — the Alpena resident is a train engineer. Joining Full Cord will be New England banjo player Gabe Hirshfield, formerly with the Lonely Heartstring Band.
Performing a mix of originals and bluegrass covers given the Full Cord treatment, the lively show had the nearly capacity LACA audience on their feet by the end.
One original song, “Lincoln River,” by Langejans, who Oberlin said “came all the way from his home in Ludington” for the show, is a bit of an ode to the peace Langejans finds on the river “a few miles north of here.”
The high energy show, with the pickers frequently taking turns sharing the spotlight for solos, proved a great way to wake the LACA performance hall.
Full Cord’s music is tinged with influences outside of the traditional bluegrass that is the base for their repertoire.
Fiddler Fick’s solos at times soared and crossed genre borders. The Bowling Green, Ohio, native and University of Michigan graduate also is seen performing locally with the gypsy swing-influenced Ludington group, Third Coast Swing.
The other picked out their respective solos with equal aplomb.
Songs such as Gordon Lightfoot’s “Early Morning Rain” and what Oberlin introduced as a “Steely Turner” classic, “Reeling in the Years” by rock-jazz group Steely Dan, showed off Full Cord’s prowess at turning songs into their own to the delight of the LACA crowd.
This coming Friday, Oberlin will return to the LACA stage with the 16-piece Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, promising another memorable concert as live music returns to LACA and the area.
For tickets, contact the LACA box office.