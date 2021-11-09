The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is getting back to live music with a pair of upcoming concerts, both featuring mandolin player, composer and orchestra director Brian Oberlin.
Oberlin will perform as part of the bluegrass group Full Cord at 7:30 p.m. Friday. Then, at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20, he’ll be back, with his Michigan Mandolin Orchestra, performing in Ludington for the first time.
LACA Executive Director Andrew Skinner said the performances will mark a return to normal in terms of the arts center’s indoor offerings.
“With Full Cord on Friday, that’ll be our debut back into indoor concerts,” Skinner said. “We had Bradford Loomis this summer, but that was kind of a limited thing. This time around, there won’t be a limit on tickets.”
Skinner said Full Cord is “an amazing band,” with a growing fanbase throughout the region and beyond.
“They’re making their way around the state, and they’re fairly well-known in bluegrass circles,” he said.
While the band is looking forward to the performance, Oberlin told the Daily News it will be “bittersweet,” because it will be Full Cord’s final performance with banjo player Lloyd Douglas.
He says the band will “really get after it” in order to give Douglas a fitting send-off.
Full Cord specializes in bluegrass, but Oberlin said it’s hard to “pigeonhole” the band as just that.
“We play bluegrass songs, but we’re not really a traditional bluegrass band,” he said. “I always tell people it’s bluegrass and beyond.”
The Nov. 20 Michigan Mandolin Orchestra concert will be the orchestra’s first-ever performance in Ludington, and one of its first concerts since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, Oberlin said.
He said the 16-piece group has been rehearsing for months in preparation for the event.
Oberlin, who lives in Rockford, is known for directing large mandolin ensembles. During a 13-year period living in Portland, he helmed the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra, which saw a good deal of success and is still performing now.
He returned to Rockford in 2017, and was approached about starting a counterpart for the Oregon Mandolin Orchestra in his home state of Michigan.
Oberlin said he was hesitant at first, since directing such a group is a major commitment, but he agreed to advise and help the orchestra get started. Soon, he joined the fledgling group for a performance at a house party.
“We played, and it hooked me,” Oberlin said. “It was from then that we decided to get this thing going.”
That was in 2019. Just as the group was starting to flourish, the pandemic hit.
“We played our first concert that fall, and then COVID came about and threw everything in the air,” Oberlin said. “So here we are. This will be our first concert ‘post-COVID.’”
Though the orchestra is relatively young, Oberlin has a massive library of music, including pieces written for the mandolin or arranged for the instrument based on music for other, similar orchestras.
“The instrumentation is similar to a string quintet, which would have two violins, viola, cello and upright bass,” Oberlin said. “Our instruments read the same music and clefts. … We have two mandolin sections, and then we have a mandola and an octave mandolin section. Then we have a mandocello section, which sometimes has actual mandocellos, and sometimes has guitars that are tuned down. And of course we have upright bass.”
The orchestra’s primary genre is chamber music, based on the size of the ensemble, its instrumentation and the venues where it performs. For the Nov. 20 concert at LACA, well-known classical pieces will also be featured.
“We’re doing Beethoven — the second movement from his ‘Piano Concerto No. 4.’ As opposed to a solo piano part, I’ve arranged it for a solo mandolin. We’re playing mandolin music from Europe — new pieces that are written for a mandolin orchestra — and my wife Sally and I are playing a duet,” Oberlin said. “We’re playing ‘Can Can’ from ‘Orpheus and the Underworld.’ That’s a pretty recognizable melody. It’s been arranged for a mandolin orchestra.
“And, I often try to include something from pop culture if I can, so we’re playing the love theme from the ‘The Godfather.’
Oberlin said the mandolin is a dynamic instrument which, in an orchestral setting, can produce many different sounds, styles and moods.
“It’s so versatile,” he said. “You can play chords on it like a guitar, you can play melodies. … Because the mandolin is strung with pairs of strings … when you use the technique called tremolo, the pair of strings makes for a really nice sound. It’s a distinctive sound that can play all the different styles of music. You can play classical or concert music. Even Beethoven and Mozart wrote for the mandolin. You can play bluegrass, you can play jazz or swing.”
With the concerts approaching, Skinner said he’s thrilled about both upcoming performances and excited to get back to a relatively normal programming schedule.
“It’s been a crazy two years, and we’re excited to get people back into the facility, especially in the performance hall,” Skinner said. “We’re excited to get people back in the doors.”
That feeling goes both ways, according to Oberlin.
“I just love being in Ludington. It’s a great place to be. It’s like all the great parts of Michigan wrapped into one little town,” he said. “I’ve performed at LACA before, and I just love it. I know the mandolin orchestra will sound incredible in the performance hall.”
Skinner said masks will not be required, but they will be encouraged, “to make sure everyone feels a little more comfortable.”
Both concerts will feature a cash bar.
For Friday’s Full Cord concert, tickets are $15 in advance or $20 at the door. Advance tickets can be purchased online at Eventbrite.com, at www.ludingtonartscenter.org, or in the LACA gift shop.
Tickets for the Nov. 20 Michigan Mandolin Orchestra concert are $10 in advance or $15 at the door. Call the LACA office at (231) 845-2787 or email info@ludingtonartscenter.org to purchase tickets or visit Eventbrite.com to purchase tickets online.
The Ludington Area Center for the Arts is at 107 S. Harrison St. in downtown Ludington.