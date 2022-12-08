Mason County Sheriff’s Office clerical staff member Dep. Mary Fulton and Road Patrol Dep. Ken Baum were honored as MCSO Deputy of the Year recipients Thursday during the Rotary Club of Ludington’s noon meeting luncheon.
Each received a $500 award issued through Rotary Club Foundation funded by an anonymous donor at the Community Foundation for Mason County, initiated to give extra support to sheriff’s office members.
The Deputy of the Year Award has been given by Rotary since 2017, according to Community Foundation Executive Director Andrea Large. Large said the foundation isn’t able to award funds to individuals, only 501c3 organizations.
“Our anonymous donor is just one example of the generosity that lives in our community,” Large said in opening the presentation. “Their goal was not only to recognize the important work of our sheriff’s office but to also encourage others in the community to develop similar programs to recognize other outstanding public servants such as educators, firefighters and police officers.”
Before announcing Fulton and Baum as the 2022 recipients, Sheriff Kim Cole said the donor contacted him several years ago to say he was establishing the fund because of the highly professional way MCSO deputies had handled themselves when responding to an incident involving the donor.
“Everybody makes me look good,” Cole said of MCSO staff. “We get the best of the best, in part because of Mason County being a supportive community.”
Clerical Deputy Mary Fulton
“If you have visited the Mason County Sheriff’s Office you, no doubt, have been met at the front window by Mary Fulton,” Cole said in introducing Fulton.
She has been the front office clerical receptionist since August 2001. Her duties have expanded to include running the front office, serving as the Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) coordinator, undertaking firearms registration and serving as a forensic interviewer.
Cole said he appreciates Fulton and Administrative Assistant Anna Vandeven for their help in the office. “They keep me from floundering,” he said.
“As a sheriff’s office forensic interviewer, Mary is tasked with difficult job of interviewing children who are victims of crime,” Cole said of Fulton.
“Children are my passion,” the married mother of four told the Rotary audience. “There are so many things out there that our children are victims of.”
Fulton said she is donating her cash award to the Lakeshore Children’s Advocacy Council so it will go to help the children who go there.
As a forensic interviewer, Fulton said her job is to get the truth about what happened. Sometimes children are reluctant and don’t want to be interviewed. She said she tells them a bit about herself: that she’s a mom, that she has children — and chickens — to set them at ease so they relax a bit and are more open to telling what happened.
“I pray a lot,” she said, including before she goes into an interview.
Fulton said she hopes to continue as forensic interviewer of children, perhaps at the Lakeshore Childhood Advocacy Center after she eventually retires from the sheriff’s office.
Several of Fulton’s family members and several MCSO deputies and staff attended the presentation.
Fulton’s eldest daughter is an emergency room nurse. Her eldest son graduated from high school with a perfect 4.0 GPA, which he is maintaining while attending Michigan Tech. Her other son works locally as a plumber apprentice. Her younger daughter attends high school in Mason County.
Road Patrol Deputy Ken Baum
Dep. Baum began his law enforcement career in Mason County in March 2010. He is Mason County’s only K-9 handler, serving all of the county and assisting in Manistee, Oceana, Lake, and Newaygo counties.
“Deputy Baum will be the first to tell you he has the best partners a deputy could ask for,” Cole stated. “His first partner, Cash, amassed numerous awards including international recognition for tracking and finding an autistic boy in 2016. During that track, Deputy Baum and K-9 Cash located the 4-year-old boy, who would not approach them. Cash was able to befriend the boy and led him out of the woods to awaiting rescuers.”
Cole said he was in Marquette and learned of the incident when his wife showed him a BBC story about the find.
In 2018, Cash successfully tracked and captured wanted fugitives in back-to-back months. In a Manistee County swamp he tracked one person who fled after a traffic stop.
The other case involved an overnight track in Pere Marquette and Amber townships following burglaries to several businesses along the U.S. 10 highway.
“Sadly, Cash passed away unexpectedly in July of 2019 and K-9 Diego was called upon to serve,” Cole stated. “Within only a couple months, Deputy Baum and his partner K-9 Diego captured a person wanted in a break-in on North U.S. 31. And to this day, Deputy Baum and Diego patrol the streets of Mason County.”
Those streets these days “are flooded” with more methamphetamine than residents realize, Baum said.
Meth is cheaper than marijuana, highly potent, and increasingly mixed with deadly fentanyl — an opioid the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency says is 50 to 100 times as powerful as morphine. Meth is potentially dangerous not only to the user, but also to law enforcement members — even Diego, Baum said — who faced overdosing just by being in contact with users. Baum said he carries Naloxone in case Diego is exposed to too much fentanyl while the Dutch Shepherd searches for drugs.
He and Diego plug away as best they can to take narcotics off the street, Baum said.
The pair are available 24/7 and Baum works with Diego, who he has trained since Diego arrived from Poland at age 1, even when off the clock. He said Diego is certified in five areas involving narcotics searches and tracking.
“I’d be happy to talk dogs all day,” the former U.S. Marine Corps sergeant said.
Baum, a native of Arkansas who has long trained animals, served one tour in Africa and one in Fallujah, Iraq — in both places leading K-9 units. His work in Fallujah inspired the book “Fallujah Awakens,” which highlights, by name, Baum’s work. To this day, “Fallujah Awakens” is required reading for Marines, Cole said.
Baum, who is married and has three grown children, said he was surprised and thankful for the honor.