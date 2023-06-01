Letha Fulton School of Dance (LFSD) held its Saturday, May 13 at Peterson Auditorium, marking the 35th anniversary of the dance school.
The show, titled “LFSD World Tour ‘23,” was a performance where the audience took flight on “LFSD Airlines,” touring the world and its many cultures and countries.
Beginning through advanced level students, ages 3-18, performed more than 30 dance numbers along with eight young men who joined the advanced dancers in partnering in ballet and country swing, according to LFSD owner and operator Letha Fulton.
“When my own sons were young, they danced, but as they got older they moved into sports which opened the doors to getting other athletes to join us,” she said. “We have done some incredible performances with their help. These young men are amazing and come in to allow us to partner and do lifting which adds a whole new dimension to our shows.”
Fulton said she is grateful to have just completed her 35th year of teaching and dance performances in the Ludington community. Her mentors, Genevieve and Marlene Schoenberger, set the foundation for dance in Mason County, teaching in the Carriage House of the Schoenberger home, now Cartier Mansion Bed & Breakfast.
“I climbed those old steps hundreds of times, leading me to years of wonderful memories at my ‘second childhood home,’” Fulton said. “Genny and Marlene were incredible role models and teachers who sparked my love for dancing and encouraged me to pursue my B.A. in dance education.
“I am forever grateful to them, and I am privileged to be carrying on the legacy they began. I give all thanks to God, who blessed me with their lives, my parents who supported me, my husband and family, and hundreds of dance families throughout the years attending our school.”
LFSD instructors and choreographers are Fulton, Alissa Bly, Kassidy Boldt, Emma Claveau, Catherine Conley, Ashlee Lange, and Angel Ramirez.