A parade of glowing decorated boats will take a slow cruise along the lakeshore this Sunday evening to “bid farewell to summer” for the fourth annual Ludington Floatilla.
The event is called a “Floatilla” as a play on words, since the boats are encouraged to be decorated with creative themes.
All boats are invited to participate in the free, family-friendly event, said Amanda St. Hilaire, who has organized it with her husband, Nathan Grubich, for the past three summers.
For more of this story, pick up a copy of the print edition of The Ludington Daily News or buy our e-edition.