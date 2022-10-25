Orchard Market on North U.S. 31 at Free Soil Road, Free Soil, has been hosting Fun on the Farm weekends this October concluding this coming weekend. Visitors can pick a pumpkin from the pumpkin patch, navigate a corn maze, go for a wagon ride through "the haunted forest," play games and experience apple cannons from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Activities take place behind the market. Cosmo Bullis, 3, of Manistee shares a wagon with a pumpkin he and his father Christian Bullis picked Sunday afternoon. "It's a pretty fun event," Christian said.
Steve Begnoche photos