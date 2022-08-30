The Ludington Floatilla is returning to Pere Marquette Lake Saturday for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The fifth edition of the boat parade, which skipped 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic, begins at 7:30 p.m.
“It’s a fun way to wrap up the season and kind of celebrate people’s time on the water,” said organizer Amanda St. Hilaire. “This is kind of like a celebration and a last hurrah.”
Boaters will congregate in the southwest corner of the lake and head toward the North Breakwater Light and back.
Most boats are expected to be decorated in the style of parade floats, with themes left up to their owners’ choice.
Spectators can get good views of the event from the breakwater or from the walking paths near the U.S. Coast Guard Station.
There is no pre-registration for boaters interested in participating, regardless of boat type or whether it’s decorated.
“If you’re just out for a cruise and want to parade along with us, absolutely everybody’s welcome,” St. Hilaire said.
Three boaters will be awarded for the “creativity, enthusiasm and effort” of their decorations, earning custom Floatilla pint glasses.
The glasses are made at the Red Door Gallery, the James Street business owned by St. Hilaire and her husband, Nathan Grubich.
St. Hilaire and Grubich organize the Floatilla together, modeling it off a similar event held around Thanksgiving in North Carolina, where St. Hilaire is from.
The Ludington Floatilla is instead held around Labor Day to mark the end of the boating season.
“I hate saying it, but the boats start getting pulled here pretty early, so … we figure if we don’t do it this weekend, we might start losing some boats before we know it,” St. Hilaire said.
St. Hilaire said she and her husband organize it as a “really grassroots … real simple event” that’s supposed to be “easy and fun.”
“It’s really just supposed to be a fun, silly and a celebratory moment,” she said. “Just enjoy a night on the water with us cruising our beautiful harbor.”