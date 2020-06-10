SCOTTVILLE — Public school funding in the wake of COVID-19 is becoming a looming concern for schools throughout the state, and Mason County Central is among them.
During Monday’s meeting of the MCC school board — held via Google video-conferencing software — trustees heard an update from Superintendent Jeff Mount about how the district’s budget could be affected by funding shortages.
Previously, the Daily News reported that Mount had outlined an expected shortage in the state’s school aid fund of $1 billion each for the 2019-20 and 2020-21 school years. Expected decreases in per-pupil funding have also been discussed, and it was Mount’s hope that there would soon be more information to share about possible additional state or federal assistance.
That has not been the case, according to Mount.
“We really have crickets from Lansing on this one. I know there’s reasons why it’s been quiet, but I hope they’re working on it. They have to,” Mount said. “We have to have our budget passed by June 22.”
He stated again that the potential cuts in funding would “eat up” the fund balance the school district has managed to build in recent years. There’s been some discussion of help at the federal level, but so far, the response has not been promising, he said.
“It sounds like maybe there’s a ‘Hail Mary’ being thrown to the federal government to help … and it sounds like the feds are saying, show us how you’re spending the (CARES Act) money before you ask for another dollar,” Mount said. “MCC has applied for its CARES Act funding but it has not been released.”
That could change with Senate Bill 690, which pertains to appropriation. Mount said it’s on the desk of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer this week, and more will be known about how funds are being spent once it’s signed.
“Once they get that done they’ll focus on Fiscal Year 2020, which we’re in right now, then Fiscal Year 2021… I hope that’s done in the next two weeks, because we’re not even getting hints right now about what it could be,” Mount said. “It’s disappointing to say the least, but I also know these are unprecedented times.
“Putting together the budget for next year is going to be our best guess with the information we have at that time. … So I imagine there will be several amendments over the summer as we get more info from the governor, state treasury and state legislature.”
The board will discuss its budget during its next meeting on Monday, June 22, so time is of the essence.
Mount also discussed how COVID-19 has impacted the district’s hopes for seeking bond funds in the coming years.
“We’d looked at a potential bond issue for May of next year, and we hoped by now we’d have a pretty good handle of what the community really wants. It would be unreasonable to think we would be able to pull off a May 2021 bond attempt,” Mount said. “Though it might be possible to do it in August (2021).”
The board agreed that May 2021 was too soon. Mount stated that trustees should reflect on how to proceed. The deadline for that decision is in April 2021.
The re-opening of school for the 2020-21 school year was also discussed.
“Regarding the re-opening of school, the fall is still completely up in the air. It’s question marks coming out of Lansing.”
Mount said various entities are investigating the feasibility of re-opening on schedule, including the governor’s task force, and a separate task force from the state superintendent.
He said there has been a discussion in the area to lobby for schools to re-open five days a week by the fall, due to the lack of cases in recent days.
“There is a push in our area for schools in our area to make bold statements about being open five days a week, and pushing for needing our kids back in school. Superintendents are being asked to sign (a letter to that effect),” Mount said. “I’m going to look at what that letter looks like, and see if it’s something that makes sense for us moving forward.
Mount said the letter is being drafted by West Shore Educational Service District Superintendent Jeffrey, and he should know more about it soon.
CONTRACTS
Several contract renewals were approved through June 30, 2022.
Jeff Tuka, Rob Dennis, Kevin Kimes and Chris Etchison — principals of the high school, middle school, Upper Elementary and Scottville Elementary, respectively — as well as Kris Courtland-Willick, business manager and transportation director, each had their contract renewals unanimously by the board during Monday’s meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
Tuka announced that the Spartan Academy’s graduation is tentatively set for June 26 at 6 p.m.
It’s unknown whether the ceremony will take place indoors or outside, like the Class of 2020’s graduation, which was held on Friday.
Mount and Tuka also addressed how the outdoor graduation ceremony went, and stated that they’ve received positive feedback from students, parents and staff regarding the event.