West Michigan legislators and Downtown Development Authority officials are expressing concern about how recent changes to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) budget for 2020, which could impact economic development projects throughout the state of Michigan and halt DDA efforts in Manistee as well as in Ludington.
On Tuesday, Sept. 24, the Michigan Strategic Fund (MSF) removed three Facade Restoration Initiative projects, one of which was in Manistee, from its plans for the immediate future. The MSF is the governing body that provides funds to the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC), which, in turn, uses those funds to help communities with projects to increase economic vitality.
On Thursday, 35th Dist. State Sen. Curt VanderWall, R-Ludington, and 101st Dist. State Rep. Jack O’Malley, asserted that the changes were the result of “partisan politics” on behalf of Gov. Gretchen Whitmer.
In a press release, VanderWall said the projects had already been approved, and questioned the motivations behind the decision to cancel them.
The projects included Facade Restoration Initiative (FRI) projects in Manistee, Paw Paw and Alpena.
On Friday, Michelle Grinnel, director of public relations for the MEDC, confirmed to the Daily News that had indeed been pulled from the agenda of the MSF. However, she emphasized that the decision to remove those projects is the an issue of fiscal responsibility in the wake of a proposed $26 million budget cut at the at the legislature to the MEDC that was determined by the State Legislature, not by the governor.
“That was not in the budget proposed by the executive office, that funding amount came directly out of the legislature,” Grinnell said. “That cut is the lowest level of funding in the history of these programs. It is truly a matter of looking at what we have in our pipeline, what our strategic priorities are.
“We’re reacting to a budget that the legislature passed … At this time, it would just not be fiscally responsible to move forward with those projects.”
VanderWall told the Daily News via email that, while the funding decrease was proposed by the legislature, he said it was troubling that many of the projects that were not specifically cut are in areas with Democratic representation.
Ludington Community Development Director Heather Tykoski said the ramifications of the funding loss would be devastating for Ludington.
“There are several things locally here that we’ve had in the pipeline with MEDC. Some of them since the beginning of this year into last year, that we’ve already expended dollars on,” Tykoski told the Daily News. “Things like plans, drawings, environmental assessments and private funding from business owners … We have the (James Street Plaza) project which is going to be somewhere in the $1.5 to $2 million range, we have rental rehabilitation projects, three buildings and 12 new apartments that are hanging in the balance with this determination.”
The largest project that would be affected is a planned renovation of the 801 N. Rowe St., which is set to be converted to be into “much-needed housing housing in Ludington,” according to Tykoski.
She also said there are future plans in the works that would require MEDC assistance.
