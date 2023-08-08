The Ludington City Council and several citizens discussed and ranked in priority how to divvy up the remaining funds the city received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) during a Committee of the Whole meeting Tuesday evening at the Municipal Building.
Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster reminded those in attendance that the roughly $120,000 didn’t have to be allocated until 2024, and the funds had to be spent by 2026. He also said the recommendations should go more toward one-time spending items rather than those that would need continuous funding year after year.
The room was split up into four groups of five or six people each as they discussed the merits of the various requests. The four items that were identified as the most popular were:
• An initiative that purchases a trailer that could be taken to a location where volunteers could use items such as lawn mowers, clippers, trimmers and more to help clean up blighted areas of the city.
• The creation of outdoor basketball courts at one of the city parks following the demolition of the outdoor basketball courts east of O.J. DeJonge Middle School.
• Funding to purchase equipment at the Lakeshore Food Club, including better shelving and expanded cool storage for fresh produce.
• Funding for services for the Lakeshore Childhood Advocacy Center, a nonprofit organization that assists in forensic interviews and counseling for youths who are the victims of abuse.
Foster said that in the coming days he would arrange a spreadsheet to show the ranking of the various items beyond the four that were clearly the most popular among those in attendance.