SCOTTVILLE — A fundraiser is underway at Mason County Central High School to bring new reading material to the library, and the organizer, librarian Marissa Rodriguez, is close to reaching her goal.
Rodriguez launched a GoFundMe campaign last week with a goal of raising $300 to purchase 18 new fiction and nonfiction books for the high school library. So far, about $250 has been raised, and Rodriguez is hoping to place the order in early October.
Every school year, there’s a host of preview books available for librarians to peruse in order to identify what they might want to add for the year. Rodriguez found several books, graphic novels and novellas that she wanted to bring to the school as soon as possible.
However, budget funds for the year haven’t been received, and she doesn’t have access to the funds to place the orders yet. Not wanting to miss any valuable time with avid or prospective readers among the student body, she made the decision to start seeking funds herself.
“Books are a little on the pricey side sometimes,” Rodriguez told the Daily News in a phone call. “Last year I got $100 to $200 for books, and this year, the budget (is still being resolved). I want to get these books as quickly as I possibly can… So I got the idea to start a GoFundMe to raise money for books for the library.”
The total cost is about $300 with shipping and handling.
That goal is close to being reached, thanks to some donations made in person that won’t be reflected on the GoFundMe campaign webpage.
“So far I have a former student, Sam Gillette, who donated $100 — I was not expecting that. And my grandmother, Marilyn Eek, made a $50 donation. It almost made me cry,” Rodriguez said. “Another student is donating cans and pop bottles.”
She recommends any other donations be made through the GoFundMe page, for ease of access and to abide restrictions on entering the school due to the pandemic.
“It’s a pretty good cause,” Rodriguez said. “I think it’s important to keep a well-stocked library because students like to see books that represent them or represent their interests.”
She keeping the library’s selection updated, is helpful not only for already avid readers, but also for those who have yet to really dive into reading, or found the right literature for their interests.
“I have students who come in and want something to read, but don’t really like reading. They just want something to get started,” she said. “I try to find something that’s engaging for them. A lot of the time, those students keep coming back.”
She said interest is growing in graphic novels and sports books. Books by sportswriter Mike Lupica, for instance, tend to “fly off the shelf,” and Rodriguez thinks it’s because Lupica’s writing about a subject students care about in a way they find relatable.
Among the books being ordered are some that cover timely, real-world issues that Rodriguez thinks are important.
“I chose ‘Vote!: Women’s Fight for Access to the Ballot Box’ because I think women who are, or will be, of voting age should know how that right was earned,” she said, adding that there are also books about family, social issues and more.
Rodriguez said she’s been supported by school officials like Principal Jeff Tuka and Superintendent Jeff Mount. She said she feels “blessed” to have an administration that’s as excited about encouraging reading as she is.
“I think keeping it updated and current and interesting to them not only keeps avid readers hooked, but also attracts new readers and helps them get into reading as well,” Rodriguez said. “Well-stocked school libraries can have an impact on the community, too. I believe that students who come to like reading also want to keep reading throughout their lives.”
In addition to the coming new additions, Rodriguez noted that the Mason County Central Educational Foundation is helping with a school library revitalization project, which resulted in ordering new tables and chairs. While not related to the fundraiser, it’s all part of an effort to improve the library.
“Updating every aspect of the library is important to create a community space that both students and community members will be able to take advantage of,” Rodriguez said.
To contribute to the GoFundMe campaign, search for “New Books for MCCHS Library” on www.gofundme.com, or visit www.gofundme.com/f/new-books-for-mcchs-library.