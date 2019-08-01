One unit purchased; efforts underway to buy second
A campaign launched in early June to purchase two automated external defibrillators (AEDs) for use at the Mason County Fairgrounds has made significant progress, and one of the units is at the fairgrounds now — but efforts will continue in the hope that the second will be purchased by the time the midway opens at the Western Michigan Fair on Monday.
According to Sandy Quillan, a nurse at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital who is spearheading the fundraiser, West Shore Bank was instrumental in funding the purchase of the first AED, which is at the fairgrounds now.
In addition to opening the Mason County Fairgrounds Benefit Fund — a savings fund that will allow anyone to donate to the cause and help buy the equipment — West Shore Bank also offered a match of up to $850, according to Nancy Sanford, Scottville branch manager.
“The bank matched dollar-for-dollar up to $850. If someone donated $10 that was like donating $20,” Sanford told the Daily News. “When we put (the information about the match) out there, Sandy got enough money to pay for one — plus a little extra.
“The minute we said that, people started donating like crazy. People were thinking, ‘If I donate $20, that’s $40 for them,’ and that really helped.”
The West Shore Bank match has ended, according to Sanford, but the savings account remains open.
Sanford said West Shore Bank has taken a cue from Quillan’s idea, too.
“The bank was inspired by it, and we bought AEDs for all of our branch locations, so we have one in every office,” she said.
Contributions to the Mason County Fairgrounds Benefit Fund can be made at any West Shore Bank location, including the Scottville branch at 107 W. State St., the downtown Ludington branch at 201 W. Loomis St. and the Manistee branch at 306 Cypress St.
