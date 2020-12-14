Prior to his death in 2017, Dale Kompik Jr. was known for befriending strangers, taking time out of his day to sit and talk with them about their lives, struggles and hopes, and to share stories of his own.
His parents, Barbara and Dale Sr., have made it their mission to honor Dale by doing something similar on their Oceana Drive property in Hart. In December 2019, they launched the Dale W. Kompik II Memorial Garden at their home — an outdoor area for those who have lost loved ones to talk and process their feelings of grief.
The garden is a continuation of Dale’s legacy of kindness. It’s a place for people to seek a bit of respite from the world and hear about a young man whose life touched so many people.
Now, as the third anniversary of Dale’s passing nears, the Kompiks are launching a fundraising effort to expand the garden, making an even more enduring, long-lasting and appealing place for people to visit.
The aim is to convert a portion of the property into a space for vendors — and the Kompiks themselves — to sell homemade, hand-crafted wares. The couple also wants to make some necessary improvements to the family home in order to integrate that into the experience as well.
“We started the garden last year with plants, arbors, springs… we want to include a garden shop, and add the house and the grounds, too,” Barbara told the Daily News. “We want to turn a shed into the garden shop, and we’ll sell homemade goods out of it — little accessories, homemade furniture, things like that.”
The updates will make the garden area more expansive, accommodating, comfortable and welcoming to visitors.
The goal is to raise around $5,000.
“We could get a lot done with that amount of funds,” Barbara said. “We’d like to do it either by phone or email or PayPal.”
Originally, the Kompiks hoped to hold an in-person fundraiser at a local restaurant, but that isn’t possible with the restrictions still in place as a result of COVID-19t.
Barbara said it was important to do something to coincide with the third anniversary of Dale’s death.
“I just thought it would be a good time to do a fundraiser in his name,” she said.
Dale passed away on Dec. 19, 2017. He was a healthcare worker, nurse technician. He contracted pneumonia at age 31. It turned septic, requiring emergency surgery to remove his right lung, which had been affected.
He was put in a medically induced coma for two weeks, while his body and the medicines he was given worked to stave off the sepsis.
“He overcame the one strain of sepsis, and we thought he was going to make it. But then he contracted two more strains, and we had to agree to amputate his legs of the knees to try to save him. His hands were dying next,” Barbara said. “On Dec. 19th, 2017, my son succumbed to the two strings of sepsis that occurred his body.”
It all happened in less than two months. Barbara said she still can’t quite believe he’s gone.
Later, at the celebration of life held for Dale, people came from far and wide to pay respects. The church was filled to capacity with well-wishers who told Barbara and Dale Sr. what their son meant to them.
“He had reached people around the world,” Barbara said.
Work has already started. So far, the Kompiks have put up gazebos, fences, arbors, flowers and more.
With the funds, they hope to do some final work on the house, see the garden shop turned into a reality and purchase porch-rockers to better facilitate chats with visitors.
“We want to be able to chat with people and tell Dale’s story — to share with them what his life was all about and what his death was all about,” Barbara said. “We just want to open up the grounds — the whole property — for people to help others, in their own grief, for their own loved ones, to help honor others in their own way.
“Maybe offer tea and coffee to make it more homey.”
Barbara said there is a longterm goal of turning the garden into a registered nonprofit organization, though that process takes time and she’s not sure when it will be completed.
To make a donation, contact Barbara at (231) 869-2469, or visit www.paypal.me/barbarakompi.
“You don’t need a PayPal account in order to do this. All you need is a credit card and it will go through.
People can donate in any amount,” Barbara said.
“(Dale’s) story is very vital with this whole project because of how he gave to others,” Barbara said. “And Christmas… is a great time to give because people are thinking of giving to others and helping others out, and that’s what he did.
“He touched lives everywhere — all over the world. That’s the kind of philosophy we want to carry on with the garden… To help people in any way we can, (and to) show that there is hope and healing, and there is a God out there who loves everyone immensely if we just open our lives up to him.”
Barbara said she plans to turn the Dale Kompik II Memorial Garden fundraiser into an annual effort, and to keep expanding and the garden each year around Dec. 19.
The fundraiser will continue through Jan. 1, though Barbara said the memorial garden will accept donations at any time of year.
The Dale W. Kompik II Memorial Garden is at 7331 N. Oceana Drive in Hart. Because, it’s the off-season, those who wish to visit are encouraged to call ahead before coming.
Christmas fundraiser
The Kompiks have also been in a giving mood themselves.
Earlier in the month, Barbara put a message on Facebook saying she’d donate $50 to the first person who responded.
She said she “really felt God telling (her) to give money to someone in need.”
Seventeen people replied, and, with the help of a contribution from an out-of-state friend from college, Barbara was able to donate help to 21 families.
A total of $600 was given, with $30 going to each recipient. Barbara said 43 children benefited from the impromptu donation.
“And I thought that was amazing, and I’d like to do that every year, in the name of Dale, because he gave so much… to strangers, and I want to continue his legacy, his generosity, his ministry of giving to people who need help.”