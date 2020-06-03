Jerry Funk joined the Ludington Fire Department when he was 23 years old, he said he first became interested in firefighting back when he was a kid in Wisconsin.
“My best friend’s, at the time, father was the fire chief of the town and that is where I first got interested in becoming a firefighter,” he said. “I thought it was a pretty good job.”
Funk, did not forget that early exposure to the business, when his family moved to Ludington.
Funk joined the Ludington Fire Department at the age of 23.
“I saw they (fire department) were taking applications, and I put in my application,” Funk said. “It was June 6, 1970, and I have been here ever since.”
Saturday will mark 50 years with the department and during those 50 years Funk has seen a lot of changes in location, in trucks, training, technology and equipment.
