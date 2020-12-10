Jerry Funk is definitely going to miss the tones and alerts.
The Ludington Fire Chief said he may need to secure himself when he hears the sirens go by his home coming this January when he finishes up his 50-plus-year career with the department.
“The first couple of months… I may have to handcuff myself to door. I’m going to miss that part of it. I think another thing that is so frustrating, you go to a call and they’re having a fire. It’s probably one of the worst days of their life. We get the fire out, and I can’t even go up and give them a hug,” he said Monday morning, sitting at his desk at the fire hall.
“I’m a hugger. I always have been. You can’t shake their hand… It ain’t right. You know. I want to be able to give somebody a hug. To me, it’s very frustrating. I always make arrangements if they need the Red Cross or something. But, I’m going home to watch TV after it’s over with. And they’re having the worst day of their life.”
It’s especially hard when it happens to a friend, Funk said, adding that the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has compounded the stresses of his final year on the job.
“God, it’s so frustrating right now with that COVID thing,” he said.
Funk was happily married to his wife, Marsha, when he first joined the Ludington Fire Department in June 1970. The couple married a little less than four years before that, and he said having your loved ones behind you is critical for anyone who wants to volunteer and work with their local fire department.
“She was very, very supportive,” he said of Marsha, who passed away in May of this year.
“Honest to God, I ask anyone new, ‘Is your family behind you?’ If they’re not behind you, don’t even try it. You’re leaving baseball games. You’re leaving birthday parties. That pager goes off, you leave. It’s a big family commitment,” he said. “I never left the house without her telling me, ‘Be careful.’ For 50 years, when she was home, ‘Be careful.’ Three o’clock in the morning, the page would go off, ‘Be careful.’ Now, you’d like to hear that.”
He continued, “If you don’t have your family, you can’t even try it. It ain’t going to work. It’s going to cause too much friction.”
Those calls can happen even with a big event that’s been for a while, as Funk knows from experience.
“It was our 25th wedding anniversary, and all the kids were coming over at one o’clock. So, Marsha was making all kinds of stuff. She says, ‘Oh, I forgot something while I was at the store.’ I says, ‘All right, I’ll get it.’ Of course, what happened? My pager went off,” he said. “I got home at six o’clock that night. All the kids were gone or whatever. I was almost scared to walk in the door.”
But she was behind him. He recalls walking inside that night being greeted with, “You want something to eat?”
Funk said the commitment by firefighters just to get trained is incredible — nearly 300 hours of training that typically starts in October and wraps up in June, plus an additional 80 hours of medical training and another 24 hours of training for Jaws of Life.
Then there are the two meetings a month. After all of that, there are the calls. Plus, they also need understanding employers as much as understanding families. Funk said former one of his past employers, former Daily News owner David Jackson, was very understanding of his work with the department.
Funk saw his fair share of fires, first as a firefighter, and then for the past 26 years, as chief. He liked to be able to go into a building and put them out. He recalled an instance of a fire on South Washington Avenue at a church.
“We were hitting it and getting it pretty well knocked down. I set the hose down, and I turned around to get out. And I walked right into a dead-end closet. It was like, ‘Uh oh,’” Funk said. “The first thing you should never do is put the hose down. You can leave the nozzle, but you grab the hose and hit with your feet on your way out. I got inside the closet, and started to crawl around because I couldn’t see.
“All of a sudden, we popped the door, and I don’t think either one of us stopped running until we crossed the street.”
There have been several instances where flames shot over his head while he ducked down. Then he and his fellow firefighters would start to attack the flames once again. He said all of his experiences as a firefighter helped him as he climbed the leadership ladder to become the chief.
“I wanted to be inside. I think through the years, it helped me a whole lot being an officer because I knew in my mind what they were going through,” he said. “I could picture what they were seeing. I think it helped me being an AirVac guy all of those years. That was cool.”
He listed many of the fires that his department fought over the years. The fire in 1993 where an adult and eight children died. The Big Handy Fire. The fire at the Ludington lumber yard that located where the current marina is. The Fort Ludington fire, where Luciano’s is now. And in some instances, there have been multiple fires at similar locations. That happened this past summer when a cottage at Epworth Heights burned down.
“Thirty years ago, we had the Rogers Cottage fire. But it was 30 years ago. So we had this fire going and we had it knocked down, and we were there in the morning. This lady comes up to me and says, ‘Well, I’m Linda Rogers. You put my parents’ fire out.’ It was neat. ‘I want to thank you so much again,’” Funk recalled. “This lady that had the (Epworth cottage) fire, I don’t know how long she said she had (the cottage) in the family. It was 50, 60, 70, 80 years. We just lost it. We just didn’t have a prayer. Flames were coming out of windows, doors, everything. She came right up to me, and she knew me.”
While Funk would get excited for the fire calls, he also enjoyed the community service element of the job, particularly Fright Night Live and the department’s Italian sausage sale.
“I bought the stuff and got it all organized. The guys had to get out of work and get everything set up. You get to meet so many people (that say), ‘We appreciate what you do.’ We always throw a boot out there, and we get a couple hundred bucks in tips,” Funk said. “But you get to meet people on a social visit instead of where they’re having a bad day.”
He said he’ll miss the camaraderie he has with those who are on the fire department. He plans to continue his lunches twice a week with Steve Vandervest, the Hamlin Township fire chief. And he enjoys those relationships he has.
But he does miss Marsha. She died in May, before he reached the 50-year mark with the Ludington Fire Department. He planned on retiring from the department this year, and the couple hoped to do some traveling, he said.
“I kind of promised her that after 50 years on the fire department, all the times that I didn’t go on vacations and stuff like that we’d do some traveling. But it didn’t work out,” he said. “Then, when she passed away, and June came, I’ve got to have something to do… It’s still raw.
“You’re going to have times like (these). It’s weird.”
He recalled a time just a few weeks ago when he came across one of Marsha’s favorite food items in the Meijer ads.
“…She always liked this certain coffee. I blurted it right out, and said, ‘Your coffee’s on sale,’” Funk said. “Uggghhaaah. After doing it for 50 years, you know…”
He figures he’ll to do more fishing, he may find some volunteer activities and he’ll be chasing around his grandchildren and great-grandchildren during the various activities they’re involved in. He certainly, though, will miss having an impact in some way when people are going through a tough day with a fire.
“I’m a hugger, and I’m a cryer,” he said. “When my grandkids call, they can make me cry so easy. It’s unreal.”
And he recalled a comment he made when he first joined the department, more than 50 years ago.
“When (Art Lange) retired, I actually took his spot on the roster. I would tell everybody, ‘They wouldn’t let me be chief, but they gave me a spot on the roster,’” Funk said. “To think all these years went by, I ended up being chief.”