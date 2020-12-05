Ludington Fire Chief Jerry Funk informed the city of his intention to retire from the fire department in a letter dated Nov. 30.
Funk has spent more than 50 years with the fire department, 26 of which as its chief.
“It is with mixed emotions that I inform you that after 50 years on the Ludington Fire Department, I will be retiring as of Jan. 6, 2021,” Funk wrote in a memo to City Manager Mitch Foster, the city council and firefighters of the department.
“During my time on the fire department, I have met some wonderful people, many of whom are my friends,” he wrote. “I have enjoyed all of the community events the department has participated in over the years and will miss being part of these activities.”
One such activity was on Friday night, when the first responders of the county — fire and police — saluted the medical workers at Spectrum Health Ludington Hospital. Funk was there, along with representatives from nearly every fire and police department in Mason County.
“It has been my pleasure to work with Pere Marquette Township, Hamlin Township and the rural fire departments,” he wrote. “The cooperation amongst the departments is commendable.”
Funk’s retirement will be considered during Monday’s city council meeting. The city commended Funk in June for his 50 years of service with the department.