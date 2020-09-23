Two local school districts have seen their first positive COVID-19 cases since the start of the school year.
Both Mason County Central Schools in Scottville and Mason County Eastern Schools in Custer have reported one positive case each — a middle-school student at MCC and a high-school student at MCE.
In both instances, the respective students were quarantined. School officials said contact tracing by District Health Department No. 10 revealed limited contact, and additional testing was not required.
At Mason County Central, Superintendent Jeff Mount reported during Monday’s school board meeting that a student from the middle school had tested positive after a temperature check.
Mount told the Daily News later in an email that the positive test occurred on Monday, Sept. 14. He added that the student and three siblings are currently being quarantined at home.
“In this positive case, the health department did not require further testing and only required a small number of quarantines because the contact tracing was very limited,” Mount stated.
Additionally, he said communication guidelines provided by the health department were followed in sending alerts to parents of the middle school only.
That included notifications through the MCC mobile app and robocalls to the parents of students in the affected building, Mount said.
“If it is a widespread event, then the full district will be informed using the same system. Individuals that have been determined to be in close contact will be contacted immediately, and placed in quarantine,” he stated.
Both Mount and MCE Superintendent Paul Shoup stated that little information could be revealed about the specific nature of the cases because of privacy laws.
The Daily News was alerted to a possible positive test at MCE through a social media post. Superintendent Paul Shoup confirmed that the school was notified of a positive COVID-19 test on Sept. 11 by the health department.
Shoup said the school called the high schooler’s parents, then informed all others associated with the school within the hour using the school announcement system.
The student was quarantined for 14 days and the health department conducted contact tracing, according to Shoup.
He said none of the students who interacted with the student who tested positive have shown symptoms, and there have been no positive cases since.
He said he could not give out any other details because of HIPPA privacy laws.
Should a more widespread case or outbreak arise, Mount said school districts would consult the health department regarding how to proceed.
The number of positive cases that might trigger the shutdown of a building or the school district is not something that is set in stone; Mount said there are many other factors to consider.
“Actually shutting down a building or district is a difficult decision that will be determined in collaboration with the health department,” he stated. “The state health department is developing a matrix that takes into account several factors to make decisions about opening/closing schools.”
Those factors include the phase of the region as outlined in Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s reopening plan, as well as risk levels for the county, which is based on cases per million and takes into account whether the county is seeing an upward or downward trend, according to Mount.
“Taking all available data into account, a decision to shut down will be made in coordination between the local health department official and the superintendent,” he said. “In short, there is not a specific number of cases that will cause a shutdown as each case has its own circumstances that need to be considered.”
Mount stressed that school districts are actively working with health officials to make these decisions and respond to COVID-19-related issues.
“We just want our parents to understand that school districts are not flying by the seat of our pants when making these decisions,” he said. “We are relying heavily on the health experts and (we) appreciate their continued support during these difficult times.”