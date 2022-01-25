County commissioners met at the Mason County Airport Tuesday night during a work session to discuss potential uses for offices in the east wing of the airport terminal.
The offices were rented from the county for more than 20 years by the Ludington & Scottville Area Chamber of Commerce and Ludington Area Convention & Visitors Bureau. Both organizations moved into another Ludington office late last year.
Commissioners agreed that using the space for county administration, rather than renting it out, seems the best option. None had any leads on businesses that would be a good fit for the offices or would wish to move into them.
Last year’s rent brought in $66,891, according to County Administrator Fabian Knizacky.
The board favored looking into the possibility of moving some, or all, of the county departments currently based in Scottville into the airport, as well as Knizacky’s office, which is in the Mason County Courthouse now.
Commissioner Jody Hartley suggested that it would be convenient for residents to move the planning and zoning departments from the Scottville office to the airport. Commissioners also agreed that it would be convenient for Knizacky to have an office in the airport, as he could access it if needed during a board meeting.
Several questions of logistics remained, such as whether Knizacky would be able to access the same computer system as he can at the courthouse. Commissioners also were wary of leaving Scottville, fearing that uprooting the offices may make residents feel abandoned.
“The services have been offered in Scottville for a number of years,” Commissioner Janet Andersen said. “I know that’s meant something to Scottville. But it also might open up another use for that building.”
The topic was referred back to the buildings, planning, drains and airport committee. The committee will bring together the departments who work in the Scottville office to find out more about how they work together and what they think about the idea.
The committee is also set to discuss what to do with extra space in the courthouse after a recent downsizing of the equalization department by one employee.
Knizacky suggested several times during the meeting that the board consider using the airport offices for countywide broadband personnel. The board has been working toward offering broadband, and Knizacky said the county would need to hire three to six employees to run it.
Commissioners were originally set to discuss the county’s local brownfield policies at the work session. But that topic was set aside, as Ludington City Manager Mitch Foster, whose concerns prompted the discussion, couldn’t make it to the meeting.