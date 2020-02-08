The West Shore Educational Service District (ESD) board will consider increasing the maximum student capacity for Gateway to Success Academy in Scottville during its regular meeting scheduled for 5 p.m. Tuesday at the ESD building at 2130 U.S. 10 in Amber Township.
In the notes for Tuesday’s meeting, it states that Gateway to Success Academy Superintendent Jamie Bandstra will address the board and provide a report about the school, which will include “proposed changes to the enrollment cap outlines in the charter school contract.”
That proposed change includes increasing the school’s capacity from its current limit of 125 students a 165-student cap.
In a memo to the board, Bandstra stated that
“When Gateway to Success Academy entered into the initial charter contract with the ESD, it was agreed that we would limit our student enrollment,” Bandstra stated. “This was done to allow local (school) districts time to become comfortable having a new school district in our region, and allow G2S time to build the capacity to do this work and develop appropriate systems for healthy operation.
“I am excited to report that much of this has been accomplished. We have worked diligently … to equip and train our staff and implement structures for effective operations.”
