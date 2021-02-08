SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success students and staff participated in a virtual polar plunge for Special Olympics Michigan athletes last week outside the school.
Students at the high school and middle school made snow angels on Monday, Feb. 1, in front of the school building. They also had an opportunity to throw buckets filled with snow and water at Jim Dennis, a member of the G2S administrative staff. Any students wanting to take part in the plunge experience could also take part. Virtual students also could take part in the challenge by making a video of their own creative plunge and attaching it to the fundraising page at G2S.
Dennis has raised awareness and funds for Special Olympics as a coordinator for polar plunges in the state since 2009. Those that want to support G2S in its fundraising can go to www.plungemi.com.
The school also challenged other school districts around the state to participate in the virtual plunge challenge at www.plungemi.com.