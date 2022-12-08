Gateway 2 Success teacher Lucia LeRay is working with her high school students who are giving back by collecting donations for Mason County Animal Control.
The students have set up a donation box at Tractor Supply and they will be placing another at a to be determined location next week. West Shore Bank has also donated $500 to the cause.
“This is an animal volunteer elective that is supporting our local animal shelter in Mason County,” LeRay said. “Mason County Animal Control is in need of help, and our students were eager to step in and support a good cause. They thought it was important to donate food and supplies needed to care for the animals at the shelter.
“A donation drive seemed like a great way to raise awareness and supply the shelter with items on their wish list.”
LeRay stated that before the school year started, G2S heard that MCAC was in need of some help and thought this would be a great opportunity for students.
“Prior to the start of the term, we as a staff were informed by Mason County Mutts about MCAC and that they are in need of help,” she said. “We decided to have an animal volunteer elective for students to help hands on. I decided to organize this elective because helping animals and those who advocate for them is something I support and many of our students have expressed their interest as well.”
Along with collecting donations, LeRay said that the students have gained a sense of ownership by completing this course and the ability to help spread the word that MCAC needs help.
“I feel this project has been important for the students because it has taught them the importance of supporting a local organization and what they do for our community,” she said. “It has taught the students what extra services are needed to help advocate for MCAC and those who support them.”
So far the students have collected 10 bags of dog and cat food, along with a variety of cleaning supplies that they have donated. They are excited to continue the project and they will be getting to work directly with MCAC.
“On Tuesday, we will go to the shelter to volunteer,” LeRay said. “We plan to help clean cages, play with cats, walk the dogs and photograph the animals so we can help create social media posts for those awaiting their forever homes. The students are excited to help hands in the shelter next week.”