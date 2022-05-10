Students from Gateway to Success Academy spent Tuesday morning learning about various invasive species, how to identify them and why it’s important to prevent them from spreading.
AFFEW — short for A Few Friends for the Environment of the World — along with the City of Ludington and the North Country Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area, were originally scheduled to host a garlic mustard removal at Cartier Park, and they’d invited some G2S students to tag along.
However, because of the cold spring, most of the garlic mustard is still very short, so rather than making removal the primary focus, AFFEW president Julia Chambers and vice president Kathy Winczewski took the group of about 20 middle school and high school students on a tour of the park and the various invasive species found therein.
Chambers is a 4-H leader, and there are several 4-H students at G2S. She said she’s been eager to do some nature-related work with the students for some time, but the pandemic has made it difficult. So, even though the garlic mustard pull was rescheduled, Chambers and Winczewski didn’t want to let the opportunity go to waste.
And, while most of the garlic mustard was too short to pull, the group still found some lengthier bunches as they made various stops at Cartier Park, and the kids listened, learned, and picked up the odd piece of trash, with Chambers and Winczewski interjecting here and there to show examples of the park’s invasive species and to talk about the importance of spotting them.
Winczewski told students that invasive species are harmful because they take up all the space that would normally go to native plants.
“Birch trees, maple trees, tulips and other things — (invasives) take over all that, and then we don’t have any of our native stuff anymore,” Winczewski said. “The other thing is, the deer usually don’t eat any of them. The deer eat all of our day lilies and tulips and everything, but they don’t touch these.
“They’re not normal here so the deer haven’t learned to eat it, so we do have to try to get rid of it.”
Chambers said the aim of Tuesday’s event, and others like it that will take place this summer, is to get the right information out there and to hope that it spreads faster than the invasives do.
“It’s so they can identify them when they see them and not plant things like barberry and Japanese knotwood,” Chambers said. “We know educating kids goes back to their parents, so it gets (the information) around.”