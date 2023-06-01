SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success students held an exhibition day on Thursday inviting the community to stop by the school to see what the students have accomplished during the current school year.
Principal Kerry Newberg said this was the first time since the pandemic that the students have been able to showcase their projects to the public.
“We love for the students to showcase the projects that we have been working on because a huge component of project-based learning is connecting it to the world, including real world people,” she said. “Today the students are not presenting what they learned to a teacher, they are presenting it to a member of the public. In turn they are working on their communication skills, as well as showing off what they learned throughout the year.”
Newberg said all of the hands-on learning that they are doing at G2S translates to the outside world.
“G2S is preparing these students for any job that they would have, any college, if they choose that route,” she said.
G2S middle school student Bella VonDrak said she likes project based learning because it is well rounded and they incorporate all aspects of learning English language arts with social studies and science to work on projects every semester.
VonDrak and her classmates learned this semester how to build a website and in doing so came up with a website called, “Where on Earth is Carmen Sandiago?” which incorporates all of the students’ course work from the semester.
The open house was successful as many community members stopped by the school to see what the students have done during the 2022-2023 school year.