SCOTTVILLE — Jaxen Golnick, a senior at Gateway to Success Academy, collaborated with a pair of juniors to build a tube run using a marble and PVC pipe on the outside wall at the school.
The project was part of the school’s and Golnick’s care team assignment. The care team consists of a staff person that connects with smaller groups of students to check on them, answer questions and make sure they are getting everything that they need to be successful.
“The care team has been helpful to me,” Golnick said. “It isn’t just about school. They help with every aspect of life. They are there if you just need someone to talk with.”
For this project, students used PVC pipe, drain pipe and used several types of tape to secure the pipe to the wall.
“We had to build a structure that was at least 6 feet tall and had to have at least four bends in it,” he said. “When we first started out, I figured we could use my height, a little more than 6 feet high, and soon found out we could not get four turns in that space. So we had to make if higher.”
Golnick started securing the pipes with duct tape and soon found the strength of duct tape is its stickiness and its weakness is the it is hard to remove its sticky side from the wall.
Golnick and his group also used Scotch tape, packaging tape and masking tape.
“Masking tape you can stick it on the wall without worry of leaving behind any trace of it on the wall,” he said.
Golnick said that part of doing this assignment was to figure out what the strengths and weaknesses of the different type of tape.
G2S Superintendent/Principal Jamie Bandstra said this exercise with the tape will parallel a further study in finding the strengths and weaknesses people.