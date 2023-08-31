SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy, like most schools, are searching for ways to meet some of their students’ needs like food insecurity and find ways to help reduce the stresses that they feel while attending school.
This year G2S has teamed up with the Lakeshore Food Club to create a food pantry in the school.
Following months of back-and-forth conversations about starting a food pantry at G2S, it was decided the pantry would be part of the school’s curriculum to teach budgeting. The students will also be stocking the shelves, according to O’Nealya Gronstal, executive director of Lakeshore Food Club.
“The kids will be working on inventory so we will be teaching hard and soft skills to these students,” she said. “It is bigger than just a food pantry inside of a school, it is part of their curriculum. It will be staffed and students (will) lead and we will be supporting the program.”
Gronstal said the students at G2S will not be charged any type of membership fee to be part of the food pantry.
G2S Superintendent Melissa Zumbach was excited to talk about the food pantry and what it will mean for her students at the school.
“Students will get a certain allotment of points and each week they can shop and purchase items for themselves, for their households,” Zumbach said.
G2S students were able to see first hand the food pantry as the shelves were stocked for Wednesday’s open house.
Gronstal said the fresh and frozen food will arrive early next week as school opens next Tuesday.
Gronstal said this is different between a backpack program — Lakeshore Food 4 Kids is now under the umbrella of Lakeshore Food Club — because the students have choices.
“The kids can walk through and they will have choices, it gives them power, it gives them independence, they are making a choice for their nutritional needs.
Zumbach said the hope with this program is that down the road it could be open to G2S students’ families and eventually to the community.