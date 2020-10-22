The first of its kind, the Gateway to Success Academy (G2S) is working with the Michigan State University Extension (MSUE) Mason County 4-H program to form a new initiative providing all its students with membership.
“If you look at the 4-H model... of education and experience it matches perfectly with the G2S model of project-based learning,” said Erica Karmeisool, makerspace coordinator for G2S.
She is working with Aaron Myers, Mason County 4-H coordinator, to bring this idea of making 4-H an official G2S after-school program into being.
“Something like this hasn’t been done with 4-H,” Myers said. “We want to maximize the potential of this partnership.”
He said it was a win-win for both organizations — helping G2S students grow and increasing 4-H enrollment.
“We feel that having all our students be 4-H members is going to expand their access to some really phenomenal programming and peer groups that we aren’t able to provide as a small school to the extent that we will be able to with the 4-H connection,” Karmeisool said.
Some of those resources will include the citizenship trip 4-H takes each year to Washington D.C., the career exploration days at MSU, hearing from educators outside of the county and tapping into the database of 4-H projects and curriculum.
Karmeisool said the traveling experiences were especially appealing.
“When it comes to student interest, we really aim to provide experiences that align with their current interests,” Karmeisool said. “Being able to connect students to 4-H clubs or encouraging students to start their own clubs based on their interests is a way we can provide them access to... other youth, not just in our county, but since (4-H went virtual), across the whole state.”
It’s nothing new for the school to reach out to businesses and organizations in the community. The academy frequently brings in locals with expertise and interest to co-teach elective classes or provide experiences.
“Part of what we do at G2S is look to our community to make sure students are experiencing things in a real-world setting,” she said. “This is another way we are looking to community partners to enhance what we can provide to students.”
MSUE has been one of those partners. Myers has taught several workshops including crafting lures for fishing, designing video games and 3-D printing.
“The more courses I did, the more I thought, in getting these kids to sign up for these workshops what if they also enrolled in 4-H as a part of it,” Myers said.
As the makerspace coordinator, Karmeisool seeks out learning opportunities for the students, then makes the arrangements with the teachers.
“(Myers) and I would often touch base and brainstorm what more we could provide or how could we do it better. He brought up the fact that 4-H has an extensive catalogue of clubs and experiences that would be neat to bring to the students, but since they are 4-H programs, the student has to be a 4-H member,” she said. “Instead of looking at that like an obstacle, we looked at it as an opportunity.”
They asked themselves what if each G2S student became a 4-H member — and it snowballed from there, she said.
“That question got us both very excited. We thought if we could achieve that, it would open so many doors to engage in these enriching activities,” Karmeisool said. “We were both highly motivated to figure out how make this happen.”
The initiative is still in its early stages, but both the academy and the 4-H are excited about the chance to reach more youth and enrich the student’s lives.
“There is a lot of will and motivation on both sides to help make this happen,” Karmeisool said.
She said the 4-H and MSUE’s willingness to think outside of the box is making it possible.
In the next few weeks, G2S will introduce the idea to parents and ask permission for students to become members. After that, the 4-H and the school will begin the enrollment process for the current student body.
“We want the students to gain experiences in a healthy and instructive way,” Karmeisool said. “Variety is a big part of that.”
The school will have its own club that several volunteer teachers will lead.
“When I introduced this idea to the staff and let them know what (Myers) and I were working on, we wanted to get input and see who was interested in volunteering. Most stepped up and wanted to take part in it. That was really neat for me to see. It was affirming to know the teachers also saw this as a great opportunity, and with everything else on their plates, they were willing to take this on because they saw the benefits of it too,” Karmeisool said.
For this year, 4-H has waived the membership fee for all youth because the program has moved online. After the year is over, Myers said the program and school will work together to assist with the fee, possibly through scholarships.
“While we do charge a participation fee, we will never let that be a barrier for any youth that wants to take part in 4-H,” he said.
If it works out as planned, when students enroll at G2S going forward, they will also be enrolled in 4-H. They will be able to participate in the G2S club as well as any of the other clubs in the county.
“We are the pioneers of doing an initiative like this,” Karmeisool said. “For that reason, and the doors we know this will open for our students, we are very excited and committed to keeping the community updated.”