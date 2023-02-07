Congressman Matt Gaetz apologized Tuesday to the family of William “Billy” Buchanan II for allowing a former Free Soil Township resident to lead the Pledge of Allegiance before a hearing of the House Judiciary Committee.
Gaetz, R-Fla., apologized during a segment of his podcast, “Firebrand with Matt Gaetz,” for asking retired Michigan Army National Guard Staff Sgt. Corey Beekman to lead the committee in the pledge on Wednesday, Feb. 1.
Beekman was accused of the murder of Buchanan on April 20, 2019 at Beekman’s former residence in Free Soil Township, as well as shooting Katelin Buck in the arm that same morning. Charges in the case were eventually dropped by the Mason County Prosecutor’s Office after Buck was unable to be served a subpoena to testify.
“I apologize to the family for the unintended pain that our invitation caused to them,” Gaetz said while summing up his podcast in a video that was posted on YouTube. “Going forward, we will use this experience to better inform on our standard operating procedure for invited guests to ceremonies and official events.”
Last week, Beekman — dressed in military dress clothes — led the committee hearing with the pledge, Gaetz’s invitation. Gaetz posted two videos — one on YouTube and another on Twitter — that discussed Beekman’s military record without mentioning the death of Buchanan. Beekman resides in Gaetz’s district in Florida.
“I do appreciate them saying (anything) at all. They could have swept it under the rug,” said Hannah Buchanan, who married Billy Buchanan’s nephew. “They’re sending Billy a flag, which I appreciate. It shows what he sacrificed, so I appreciate it.”
Gaetz, in giving his apology, said he was not aware of the 2019 incident.
“The veteran I invited had prior involvement with law enforcement which I was unaware of until after the ceremony in the Judiciary Committee. The family affected by this activity brought the situation to my attention, and I’m glad they did,” he said.
Gaetz went on to say that his office works to help veterans in need, and it does not turn attention first to any alleged ills of their past.
“When our office encounters a veteran in need of assistance, our first thoughts aren’t, let’s run a background check, or, I wonder if this person had any run-ins with the law that might make someone look bad,” Gaetz said. “Our first thought when we see a veteran is to thank them for their service and to think about how we can be helpful and productive.”
Gaetz also said the work of his staff in reviewing individuals’ backgrounds is not like that of law enforcement.
“Congressional offices don’t look like the inside of any sort of law enforcement headquarters,” Gaetz said. “We don’t have access to any type of surveillance technology or databases that would rise to the level of even some of the folks you would see at your local police department.
“We do have a team of dedicated, young professionals who don’t look for and assume the worst in our constituents, and especially our veterans,” he continued. “They maximize their capabilities by using them with good intentions. And sometimes with the best of intentions, we fall short.”
Gaetz’s office is requesting that a flag be flown over the U.S. Capitol in honor of Buchanan, and the certificate will include an apology to the Buchanan family, according to a member of Gaetz’s staff. Plus, the office is working to revoke a flag that was presented to Beekman when he led the pledge before the House Judiciary Committee’s hearing.