Lake Michigan roared as winds near 30 mph with gusts nearing 40 mph Sunday afternoon. The Ludington North Breakwater Lighthouse and the breakwaters themselves were bathed in the waters of the lake because of the winds. The show drew dozens to the Loomis Street boat launch and Stearns Park, as well as photographers of various skill level to get their shot of the action. Gray skies that brought sleet and snow flurries broke up for the yellow, orange and red hues. The winds also pushed water into the intersection of Ludington Avenue and Stearns Drive while also sending sand drifting into Stearns Drive. The area was under a gale warning with winds as high as 51 mph and waves between 12 to 16 feet.
DAVID BOSSICK | Daily News photos