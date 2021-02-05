Youth and high school athletics are back.
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services gave the green light Thursday for contact sports such as basketball, wrestling, hockey and competitive cheerleading to begin practices and competitions on Monday, Feb. 8.
The Michigan High School Athletic Association announced Thursday afternoon that basketball and hockey can start with games right away on Monday with competitive cheer and wrestling starting competition on Friday, Feb. 12.
“Reactions are good (with) excitement and anticipation,” said Ludington Athletic Director Randy Fountain. “We are starting right away on Monday with middle school boys (against Muskegon Catholic) and (junior varsity) and varsity versus Benzie (Central) at home.
“We are limited to two spectators for JV and varsity and one spectator for middle school.”
“Kids and coaches are very excited,” said Mason County Central athletic director Tim Genson. “We are meeting as a league (Friday) to establish start dates and adjust some games.”
“From what I heard so far, it’s two thumb’s up,” said Mason County Eastern Superintendent Paul Shoup. “They’re ready to play, and they’ve been ready since November. They’re ready to go, and we’re ready.”
The MHSAA was grateful for the start of sports during a press conference Thursday.
“We are greatly appreciative of them taking the information and receiving the information over the last week or 10 days,” said MHSAA Executive Director Mark Uyl. “We wanted to give those sports as much flexibility as possible.
“We finally have our start date that can get rolling for all four of these sports. We’re incredibly started to get these going. These four winter (sports), it’s been really hard on kids and families and communities.”
None of the winter tournaments will be pushed back beyond what they were previously set:
• Basketball districts the week of March 22 with regionals the following week and state tournament the week of April 5
• Wrestling districts will be the week of March 15 with regionals the following week and the state tournament the week of March 30
• Competitive cheer districts will also be the week of March 15 with the regionals and finals the following week
• Hockey regionals are scheduled for the week of March 15 with the state tournament set for the week of March 23.
Uyl said masks will be required for basketball and ice hockey. Additional guidance from MDHHS in terms of integrating antigen rapid testing to be conducted instead of wearing masks is expected on Sunday. Until guidance is set, masks will be required.
He recognized that wrestling had unique challenges.
“Wrestling, in terms of the winter sports, had some very unique challenges when it came to COVID and keeping everyone as safe as possible,” Uyl said. “Again, MDHHS, similar to the pilot testing program (for the fall sports tournaments) they will be providing those tests to the schools at no charge to the schools.”
Uyl said for wrestling, testing likely could take place during the home weigh-ins the day before competition, and who would be disqualified from wrestling would be up to contact tracing.
Competitive cheer may also see some ability to not have to wear masks during the stunting and tumbling. Uyl said the sport does not have close proximity to an opponent, and the masks could come off only when the teams are on the mat doing stunting and tumbling.
“We need to figure out the antigen testing for wrestling,” Genson said, “but I think the plan for wrestling makes a lot of sense.”
“We will dissect the information that is put out on Sunday about wrestling and competitive cheer,” Fountain said. “Hopefully, we can get those started next weekend. Coaches and players are optimistic and ready to start.”
The wait for high school and youth athletics was due to watching numbers in three different areas, according to MDHHS.
In a press release, the MDHHS was monitoring hospital capacity dedicated to COVID-19 patients, case rates and the positivity rate. It stated that hospital capacity was in a 10-week decline to 6.6% of beds with COVID-19 patients. The overall case rate declined over 24 days below 150 cases per million in three regions and the positivity rate was at 4.9% (and declining).
Uyl expressed confidence that there won’t be a big increase in COVID cases based on what has been seen in Michigan’s three neighboring states of Indiana, Ohio and Wisconsin.
“They’ve been able to participate and their overall COVID numbers have declined in the same general rate,” he said. “Yes, we’re certainly concerned, and we know we’ll have positive cases, just like in the fall. We’ll work with schools to manage those to keep everybody safe.”
At Ludington, Fountain said the schools sports schedules should remain the same “as long as non-conference schools keep the same schedules.” He said all of the athletic directors across the state are working on protecting their respective league games and fill a non-league schedule.
At Eastern, Shoup said the athletic directors for the Western Michigan D League are meeting Friday to determine league schedules. He said the league could play 10 games, and there could be some spots where games that were canceled will get shifted into the six-week season ahead. Shoup said the school will likely not play make-up games once its post-season is completed in March or April.
Uyl said he understood the excitement statewide.
“Our kids, coaches, communities and families are beyond excited and are ready to... fully get started on Monday,” he said.