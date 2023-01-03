The Mason County Garden Club held its annual holiday luncheon in December. In addition to installing new officers for 2023, the Garden Club held a raffle which featured mostly homemade or handmade items, which has been a tradition for over five years.
The proceeds from the raffle are given to a local charity. The recipient was Lakeshore Food 4 Kids. The Garden Club selected the Lakeshore Food 4 Kids weekend backpack food program after hearing from members of four different local charities. The charity was awarded $500. For more information about these groups, visit www.masoncountygardenclub.org and www.lakeshorefood4kids.org.