As daylight hours get shorter and shorter and cooler weather begins to overtake the days that can mean only one thing for local garden enthusiasts. It is time to start dividing gardens and revitalizing gardens for the annual Mason County Garden Club’s Fall Plant Sale.
The sale is Saturday, Sept. 9, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Ludington’s Leveaux Park, located at 900 E. Ludington Ave.
The Fall Plant Sale is a fundraiser for the club every year according to Marilyn Austin who is co-chairing the event with Sue Joslin and Karen Klokowski this year.
“Plants become overgrown in the fall, our members separate them (the plants), repot them and take them to the sale at a reduced price,” she said. “It is reasonable for community members to purchase our product.”
She said the club provides a scholarship to area students who are interested in environmental awareness and conservation.
“The fall sale is a really big fundraiser to support our club.” she said.
It’s also a way to spread the message about what the club does, including providing scholarships to area students who are interested in horticulture, presenting the Mason County Garden of the Month during the summer, and hosting meetings, programs and events.
The club maintains several gardens including all of White Pine Village — the gardening angels take care of 20 gardens, 15 classrooms and one vegetable garden — the gardens at Blue Star Memorial (War Memorial), Veterans Memorial Mall (Stearns Park), Leveaux Park, Rotary Park and the club plants and maintains a block of the petunia parade.
The club has more than 80 members currently, according to Austin.