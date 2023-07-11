The Mason County Garden Club has announced its July Garden of the Month at the home of Deb Dodak at 401 E. Court St. and North Delia Street in Ludington.
The front of Dodak’s home has a beautiful brick flower box filled with varying shades of pink petunias and trailing copper-toned pink petunias.
Dodak’s fondness for growing roses is apparent when viewing her home.
The front foundation roses include “Show your Stripes” grandiflora and floribunda “Ebb Tide.”
There are a mix of hybrid tea, floribundas, grandiflora and climbing roses in front and surrounding the home.
Toward the back of the home is a rose arbor with a striped floribunda named “Sentimental,” and several “Tinker Bell” rose shrubs flanking a stone garden sculpture. The back foundation includes a “Tupelo Honey” floribunda.
Along Delia Street, the foundation roses include hybrid tea and Chinese roses.
Dodak’s roses have many buds ready to open and will be blooming profusely through the summer. The best way to view her flowers is to walk along both streets or a slow drive. Please make repeated trips by her home to view the changes.
The Mason County Garden Club is a 501c3 nonprofit organization, part of Michigan Garden Clubs/National.