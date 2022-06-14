SCOTTVILLE — Seeing new gates installed at the entrance points to McPhail Field might come as a shock to some, but Scottville City Manager Jimmy Newkirk said they’re “a necessity” in light of vandalism and general misuse.
The gates are part of an effort to secure the field and preserve it for upcoming improvements, according to Newkirk, who told the Daily News on Tuesday that McPhail has been subject to vandalism and negligence.
“We’ve had some intentional vandalism,” he said. “The press boxes near the football field have been broken into and been painted on, and we had graffiti on the bathroom by the little league diamond and the scout house.”
Newkirk addressed McPhail Field during Monday’s meeting of the city commission, updating officials on the situation and the various ways in which McPhail Field has been damaged.
He said there’s been “unintentional damage,” such as “full-sized pickup trucks” dragging on the field.
“We’re getting use of the field when it shouldn’t be used,” Newkirk told commissioners. “There’s signs posted … that use is permitted when the fields are in condition to be used. So when it’s raining … it should not be used.”
Newkirk said non-residents have used the field in poor conditions, assuming the city “didn’t care.”
“They didn’t want to use their fields, so they came over and trashed ours,” he said. “It’s been allowed and permitted, but not any more. … We’ve locked the gates and they’ll be open at dawn and closed at dusk.”
The bathrooms will also be closed during off hours, as people have been overusing the water, running up “several-hundred-dollar bills.”
“It’s not a public access for city water, and we shouldn’t be providing it over there,” Newkirk said. “It’s for rec league use, athletic use and for the people who are using the fields appropriately.”
Water fountains will remain on, “so if someone’s going to pull up and carry off jugs of water, they’re going to have to carry it a lot farther than they did in the past. Make them work for it a bit.”
In addition to the damage, there have also been lapses in payment for field rentals. All of it ultimately comes at at the expense of Scottville taxpayers.
“We pay out $16,000 annually and we brought in about $1,600,” Newkirk said. “(That) barely covers the water bill, the light bill, the maintenance.”
Newkirk said he knows McPhail Field is not going to generate much revenue, and there’s no expectation that it will do so, but “we can’t be giving up that much of a difference.”
“It’s a public park — a city park — you don’t make money on a city park, but you’ve gotta be able to do some things and make improvements,” he said.
Upgrades coming to McPhail Field will be funded by a $7,000 grant from the Community Foundation for Mason County, a $3,000 grant from Great Lakes Energy and $4,000 in donations raised through a bottle-and-can drive by Scottville Police Officer Katrina Skinner.
Funds are set to go to infield improvements, an upgraded parking lot and the installation of a new carport recently purchased by the city.
“We’re putting a ton of money into it,” Newkirk said, “but we’ve got to fix some stuff first.”
Newkirk told the Daily News he’s there’s been some blowback about the new restrictions, but he hopes people will understand that “there needs to be a better community effort” to keep the field in working order.