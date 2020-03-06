SCOTTVILLE — Students from Gateway to Success Academy produced a puppet show on Wednesday for kids at Scottville Elementary School, teaching kids about the value of celebrating diversity and what makes individuals unique, as well as saying no to bullying and other topics.
The students performed for 12 different classes, with audiences ranging from kindergarten to second grade. Rosanna Van Wyck, counselor and Leadership Resiliency Program (LRP) facilitator at G2S, brought several high-school students from the academy to display their puppeteering skills in the form of educational and informative skits, featuring a league of superheroes.
Heroes included Super-Glue and Cafeteria Man, whose powers include planning school lunches, as well as Marshmallow the dog.
“In the second skit, the puppets had things that made them different,” Van Wyck said to kindergarten students. “Though the skit, they learned that their differences were what made them strong. They were a strength, right?”
Read the full story in Friday's Ludington Daily News print or e-Edition.