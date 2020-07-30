Gateway to Success Academy has posted its return to school plan for the fall, and, like other school districts in the area, options are being offered to parents of students returning to school amid the coronavirus pandemic.
The plan includes four options — in-person learning, if the region is in Phase 4 or Phase 5 of the state’s reopening plan; virtual instruction, in which students can observe classes as they happen using Zoom; remote learning, in which students learn at home on their own schedule; or a customized plan.
Superintendent Jamie Bandstra told the Daily News that virtual and online methods are a key area of emphasis for teachers heading into the new school year.
“Our staff spend four weeks prior to starting school studying best practices for online (and) virtual instruction,” Bandstra said. “Using these strategies allows students to have a more enjoyable and successful online learning experience.”
Students utilizing the in-person — or face-to-face — learning model will attend daily classes in the building and follow state requirement for safety related to COVID-19, while following G2S curriculum and pacing, according to Bandstra.
The school’s virtual curriculum will allow students to attend daily classes live via Zoom with course being taught by G2S teachers. Students will have time with teacher through daily office hours, also through Zoom.
Students will follow the school’s curriculum and pacing using a Chromebook provided by the school district and the district will provide internet hotspots, and the school’s mobile technical support team will be implemented to assist when needed.
Bandstra said the virtual option provides the students with a flexible plan for re-entry into a face-to-face learning environment.
The remote learning plan is a self-paced learning program where students will complete coursework online independently, but teachers will be available through daily office hours via Zoom.
Finally, customized plans will be available. Those plans will be developed by staff members, students and parents, all working together to find an instructional option that combines different elements of the other models available.
Bandstra said the development of the academy’s plans has been a team effort since the beginning.
“Various staff members took on different leadership roles and everyone helped where needed,” he said.
Bandstra said the school district started gathering feedback from students, parents and staff members in May, and used that information to help refine the curriculum used when K-12 schools were shuttered by executive order in the initial wave of COVID-19.
“We took the feedback and made refinements in the virtual face-to-face model we used in the spring, and developed some additional options,” Bandstra said. “Our goal is to offer a high-quality education in a flexible learning environment, where students can pick the option that is best for them. Although everyone is trying to create some level of flexibility, I believe our program is unique. We have already proven our ability to offer high-quality online learning experience.”
Gateway To Success Academy has expanded its enrollment this year and in doing so the academy is offering tours of the school on Tuesday through the beginning of school.
Anyone interested in a Tuesday tour can make an appointment on the school’s website at www.g2sacademy.net.