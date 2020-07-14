SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy is still working to finalize its instructional plan for the coming school year, but even with the various uncertainties surrounding COVID-19, the school is still raising its enrollment capacity, increasing from 125 to about 165 students, according to Superintendent Jamie Bandstra.
Bandstra told the Daily News that the school’s use of online technology was growing in popularity even before the pandemic, which led to school districts assembling plans for remote learning after face-to-face instruction for 2019-20 was called in the spring. Now, the school’s online capabilities have improved, and those features are expected to play a larger role in the new school year with higher enrollment.
“For us, even without COVID-19, we are seeing a growing interest in online learning,” he said. “If we are at 117 students usually between 35 to 40 of them are online learners. We are trying to project if we go to 165 students what the number of virtual learners we will be at. We are projecting between 60 to 70 online learners.”
With an increase in enrollment comes an increase in equipment needed, Bandstra said, noting that the school is in the process of testing not only the connections, but also computers to make sure students have what they need.
G2S received money through the CARES Act that will help purchase equipment, such as Chromebooks and other laptops which are provided to students.
“When we proposed our budget, we knew we were going to need to think about devices,” he said. “We earmarked that money initially for that.”
Bandstra said G2S from the time they started has been a one-to-one building meaning every student has a device to use.
“We have developed a tech group that does a lot of door-to-door support,” Bandstra said. “They do a lot of problem solving with the device or the internet and that can only be done sometime by going out to the students’ site. They might go to the door, get the laptop or Chromebook, sit outside connect to the wifi and work through the issues.”
Bandstra said G2S has always been battling how it is perceived in the community. The school is offering many unique learning experiences for students who struggle in traditional school environments.
“We have worked really hard over the years to change that perception,” he said.
Bandstra said G2S, like many school districts, is working within Gov. Gretchen Whitmer’s Return to Schools Roadmap to plan for the coming year. He said the school’s plan for the academic year will be ready within the next week or two, although he noted that the calendar for the school year at this point has not been defined and continues to ebb and flow as COVID-19 cases rise and decline on a daily basis.
“Connectivity is the lifeline allowing us to be able to connect with (students) and educate them moving forward,” Bandstra said. “We also provided them with care teams, a staff person that connects with smaller groups of students to check on them, answer questions, make sure they are getting everything that they need to be successful.… We build high-quality and engaging courses that students can do from home and work hard to make sure our students have internet-connectivity.…
“We provided connectivity to most of our students,” he said. “I think there were two or three students that the issue could not be resolved because of their location.”
Bandstra said an instruction plan for the upcoming school year will be presented in a week or two, as the G2S team is still waiting for data about students’ needs to come in.
“Regardless of whether we return to face-to-face or not our plan will service our students,” he said.