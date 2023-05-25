SCOTTVILLE — A crowd of about 150 people gathered Thursday to celebrate Gateway to Success Academy’s class of 2023.
Eighteen G2S Wolfpack students earned their diplomas during the public charter school’s seventh annual commencement ceremony, which was punctuated by reflections on the strides students made in their time at the school, despite the added burdens hoisted upon them by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This class not only completed the academic challenges of high school, but they also navigated the many challenges that Covid brought to education,” G2S Superintendent Mellisa Zumbach said in her address. “This class did the hard work. They did the hard work from home, isolated from their friends and teachers. They did the hard work while wearing masks and following health guidelines. They did the hard work virtually, in person and everything in between.”
Zumbach said even with those added obstacles, the G2S grads persevered, turning in projects on time, working together, “found their stamina to play the long game” and see things through, and sought support when it was needed to cope with stresses — academic and otherwise.
Zumbach commended graduates on everything they overcame, and for the pride they took in their accomplishments.
“These kids made it through a global pandemic and came out the other side as graduates,” she said. “That is not luck or simply being smart or good at school — that is hard work, grit and determination.”
Zumbach, who’s been at G2S since it opened, originally as a teacher, said she’d been with many of the graduates since day one.
Sure, she she’s seen them “struggle and fall down,” once or twice, but, she told them, “here you are, sitting in front of me, caps and gowns and smiling faces.”
She encouraged graduates to embrace and nurture the friendships they made in their time at G2S, and to keep up relationships with the “friends that became family.”
“Thank those who helped get you here today,” she said.
Graduates got chance to do just that when they received their diplomas, each one handed out by a “special person” of the individual graduate’s choice.
Parents, friends, teachers, siblings and other important people in students’ lives did the honors, with a brief word from each graduate.
Emma Strickfaden — who during the student address thanked everyone who told her, “you’ve got this,” when she was earning her diploma — chose her father, Joe, to present her diploma.
“He always encouraged me to be my best self,” Strickfaden said.
Marina Biritz’s also chose to receive her diploma from her father, Ron Biritz, who adopted her from Ukraine when she was 3 years old.
“It was a once-in-a-lifetime thing,” Ron Biritz said of the adoption process, adding that he’ll forever be grateful for bringing Marina into the family.
Zumbach praised G2S teachers and staff members for paying their part in the growth and development of students in their care.
“It is a whole group that supports our students, day in and day out, in this building,” she said. “Thank you for all of your help in mentoring, teaching and guiding our students.”
The group watched a brief slideshow featuring highlights from their high school careers and listened to a story from Principal Kerry Newberg that touched on themes of ethical decision-making, before standing up to turn their tassles and head off into the world.