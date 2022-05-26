SCOTTVILLE — Gateway to Success Academy held its sixth annual commencement ceremony Thursday night, graduating nine high school seniors.
The graduating class includes two Mason County Promise recipients — Stacia Mackersie and Lileana Chaidez — who earned a scholarship for an associate’s degree from West Shore Community College.
Mackersie was also named All-Around Senior for her “comprehensive achievements” in academics and character.
For the first time, each student could choose a special person in their life to present them with their diploma. Most chose a family member who they said supported them through the hard times and encouraged them to see their schooling through.
Mackersie, though, chose former superintendent Jamie Bandstra, who she “always imagined” handing her her diploma. Trenten Ward also bucked the trend, picking fellow grad Chaidez, who “motivated me and supported me to finish my schoolwork.”
In her All-Around Senior speech, Mackersie thanked G2S faculty who had been important to her, taking extra care to highlight middle school teacher Jess Blauwkamp.
She thanked Blauwkamp “mainly for putting up with my craziness” during what was Blauwkamp’s first year as a teacher. Mackersie said she talked to distract the eighth grade class, left without permission and always looked at her phone “because as an eighth grader, I had some very important things to check.”
“I did not make her first year teaching easy, but by the end of my eighth grade year, I was mature enough to become a high schooler thanks to Ms. Blauwkamp,” Mackersie said.
Both the superintendent and principal encouraged the graduating class to reflect on their time at G2S when facing life’s challenges.
Saying she couldn’t help it, being a former English teacher, Superintendent Melissa Zumbach did so with a metaphor. She compared the students to palmetto trees in her former home of South Carolina — resilient, with wood able to withstand Civil War cannons and hurricane winds, she said.
“When they get knocked down, they bounce right back up again,” she said. “I’ve seen those qualities in you. I’ve seen your trials. I’ve seen your successes. I’ve watched you grow and bounce back up.”
For her part, Principal Kerry Newberg told the students to think of the people who have been there for them through the hard times of their schooling — and who will remain there for them as time goes on.
“Remember the times your family dragged you out of bed. Remember the times your teachers were nagging you to get on your schoolwork,” she said. “Remember all of these people. They’re in your corner.”
The graduates were as follows: Lileana Chaidez, Phoenix Halasinski, Chelsea Hammond, Stacia Mackersie, Destiny Ramirez, Faith Shoup, Troy Walton, Jozi Ward and Trenten Ward.