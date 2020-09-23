SCOTTVILLE — Students in Jen Legault’s conceptual physics classroom were outside measuring and observing a vehicle being towed across the parking lot at Gateway to Success Academy Monday.
It was an experiments that involved the vehicle being towed across pavement, gravel and grass as part of their 11th grade curriculum.
As the students were outside taking measurements on how far the vehicle was towed Legault was reminding her students while taking videos to “remember when you are taking your videos the key questions, ‘What and I seeing?’ ‘What am I hearing?’ ’What am I smelling?’”
The vehicle was being towed by Fiers Towing & Recovery whose owner Jeff Fiers was happy to help out the students at G2S.
“It is all about the students and when the schools ask for help, we will be there,” Fiers said. “The students took measurements of the tire marks on the pavement, gravel and grass, it was almost like they were doing a reconstruction scene.”
The 10 or so in-person learners in the classroom were taking measurements and videos as Legault held a laptop with online learners also viewing the scene, but from their computers somewhere off campus.
Legault said students need to design a tire and use all of the physics vocabulary to describe what their tire would do using concepts of physics to design a tire for a vehicle.
Eleventh-grader Rebekah O’Brien noticed the tire movement on the vehicle was greater when being towed on the grass as opposed to the pavement and gravel.
“I noticed the vehicle moved faster when being towed on the gravel,” she said. “We are learning about physics today is an introduction activity.”
“For me I want the students to know that science is in your life everyday,” Legault said. “We are trying to make it (science) more applicable to the students.”
Legault will continue to provided activities and lessons at G2S that not only challenge her students but also offer them with real life opportunities with the possibility of career opportunities.