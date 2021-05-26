With a cool breeze blowing and under cloudy skies, the Gateway to Success class of 2021 gathered to receive their diplomas.
On Wednesday evening, G2S conducted its fifth graduation ceremony. The 11 graduates exited the school donning black gowns and silver stoles and took their seats in the parking lot.
Superintendent Jamie Bandstra welcomed and thanked those in attendance to watch the class of 2021 graduate. After some announcements, Bandstra began the ceremony.
“We’ve gathered to recognize the amazing accomplishments of this group of young men and women,” he said. “They’ve worked hard towards their goal of graduation for a long time and tonight it finally arrived.”
After the welcome, graduate Brianna Duncan came onto the stage to give the student address. Although she said she was nervous, Duncan presented her speech with confidence. In her speech, she talked about how 2020 and 2021 marked the graduating class.
She thanked the teachers, who she said have taught her more than just textbook material. They’ve taught her life skills she will use for the rest of her life. Duncan concluded her speech by saying although the class faced hard times because of the pandemic, it is important to have optimism, faith and hope.
“So I leave you with this fellow graduates, parents, and teachers: fear is only one emotion among many, it should not rule us, only caution us,” Duncan said. “We graduated during a global pandemic, and if that isn’t one of the coolest things, I don’t know what is.”
The ceremony then moved on to special recognitions of the graduates. For the first time, G2S presented the All Around Senior Award. The award recognizes a graduate’s accomplishments for comprehensive achievements, encompassing disciplines and academics, project-based learning, leadership and integrity. The recipient of the first All Around Senior Award was Justus Ami Bromley.
In addition to their gowns and stoles, some graduates wore different colored cords. These cords were another special recognition. The gold cords reflected accomplishments in project-based learning. The graduates wearing these cords were Riley Alailima, Sammara Berridge, Jaxen Golnick, Taylor Guthrie and Devon Padgett. The green cords reflected dual enrollment. This cord was worn by Victoria LeGault, who received seven college credits. The orange cords reflected accomplishments in career and technical education. These cords were worn by Bromley and Duncan. Bromley and Duncan wore gold cords as well.
The diplomas were presented by members of the school board. After this, Bandstra came back onto the stage to deliver a speech. He said this speech was special to him, as this would be his final graduation with G2S.
Here, he talked about strength and how it can bring people success. A quote he mentioned was ‘the strength of the pack is the wolf and the strength of the wolf is the pack.’
“It just really emphasizes the idea of the power of your individuality, but also the importance of community and other people around you,” Bandstra said.
He then instructed the graduates to grab packets taped underneath their chairs. These packets held photo books and notes from G2S staff detailing the strengths of the graduates. Bandstra said the photo books and the notes are encouragement for the graduates for when things get tough. The gradates can look back at the photos and notes to remember the strength they all have inside. Bandstra also challenged the graduates to use their strength to become the best versions of themselves.
“I want you to take those strengths and those I want you to use them to make the world a better place,” he said.
Graduate LeGault said she’s glad to have graduated from G2S.
“The teachers have all been really nice,” she said. “I love the staff here.”
Graduate Alailima said it feels good to have graduated from G2S and that her time at the academy was interesting. Her parents, Sarah and Birdsall Alailima are extremely proud of her.
“We’re just really happy and overjoyed at the whole occasion,” Birdsall said.
Bandstra said it’s cool to see how far the graduates come by the time they graduate.
“It’s just really about celebrating their accomplishments and so that’s really what I’m focused on,” he said.
Some of the graduates were teary-eyed when they rose from their seats for the turning of the tassels. As they turned the tassel from right to left, the clouds parted and the sun shone on the graduates.
The ceremony concluded at 8 p.m.